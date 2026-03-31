Ecamm Unveils New Brand and Launches v4.5

Ecamm's Dual Mode

Introducing “Dual Mode” for Full Creative Control Across Video Formats

This update is a reflection of how our customers create. We’ve seen a shift from single-use livestreaming tools to complete video workflows. Our new brand and this release align with that shift.” — Katie Fawkes

AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formerly known as Ecamm Live, the platform is now simply Ecamm. The updated name represents a broader vision. Creators use Ecamm for far more than livestreaming, including recording podcasts, producing tutorials, hosting virtual events, and delivering professional presentations.“This is more than a product update. It’s a reflection of how our customers create,” said Katie Fawkes, Director of Marketing at Ecamm. “Over time, we’ve seen a shift from single-use livestreaming tools to complete video workflows. Our new brand and this release align with that shift.”Introducing Dual Mode: Multi-Format Video, Designed Your WayAt the center of the v4.5 release is Dual Mode, one of the most significant workflow innovations in Ecamm’s history.Dual Mode allows creators to stream and record in two formats at the same time—for example, a horizontal version for YouTube alongside a vertical version for TikTok, Reels, or Shorts.While other tools have introduced ways to repurpose content for multiple formats, they often rely on automated layouts or limited framing options. Ecamm takes a different approach.With Dual Mode, creators have full control over each format. They can design, customize, and produce both versions independently within the same production. This means adjusting layouts, framing, overlays, and scenes specifically for each format rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all automation.The result is content that feels intentional and platform-native, without requiring additional editing or rework.“With Dual Mode, creators are not choosing between speed and quality,” said Fawkes. “They can produce once and still have complete creative control over how their content shows up everywhere.”“When we started Ecamm, it was all about helping people go live. But over time, we watched our customers build entire video businesses with the product,” said Ken Aspeslagh and Glen Aspeslagh, co-founders of Ecamm. “This release is a reflection of that evolution. With Dual Mode, we didn’t want to just automate content for different platforms. We wanted to give creators full control to design each format intentionally, without doubling their workload. That balance of simplicity and creative control is what Ecamm is all about.”A New Identity for a New Era of Video CreationThe move from “Ecamm Live” to Ecamm reflects the platform’s evolution into a complete video creation studio for Mac.Today’s creators are no longer producing for a single platform. They are building content ecosystems that span livestreams, short-form video, long-form content, and recorded experiences.Ecamm’s new identity is built around supporting that reality by providing tools that prioritize flexibility, efficiency, and creative ownership.Built for Creators, Entrepreneurs, and Teams, Ecamm supports a wide range of users, including:- Content creators and video podcasters- Entrepreneurs and online educators- Businesses producing webinars, trainings, and presentations- Teams hosting professional virtual meetings and eventsWith v4.5, Ecamm continues to focus on helping users create professional-quality video without unnecessary complexity, all within a Mac-native environment.AvailabilityEcamm v4.5 will be available starting March 31, 2026.For more information, visit: https://www.ecamm.com About EcammEcamm is a powerful, Mac-native video creation platform designed to help creators, entrepreneurs, and businesses produce professional-quality video with ease. From livestreaming and podcasting to recording and presentations, Ecamm provides the tools needed to create, capture, and share content that connects.

Your Mac Is Now a Full Video Studio | Meet Ecamm

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