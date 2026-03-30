Bike. Explores How Cycling Helps Manage Drug-Resistant Epilepsy and Supports Epilepsy Research

bike. by Phil Bailey

Phil Bailey shares how cycling became a powerful tool in managing epilepsy while supporting a mission to fund research through Team ATTAC.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Bailey presents a powerful and deeply personal story in bike., a book that explores the intersection of cycling, resilience, and living with epilepsy. Through honest reflections and lived experience, Bailey reveals how cycling and bike racing became essential tools in helping him manage drug-resistant epilepsy while building a broader mission to support epilepsy research.

Bailey lives with epilepsy, a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. After being diagnosed with a form of epilepsy that is resistant to traditional medication, he was forced to explore additional ways to manage the condition and maintain stability in his daily life. For Bailey, cycling became more than a sport—it became a critical part of managing both the physical and mental challenges associated with seizure disorders.

In bike., Bailey explains how the structure, discipline, and focus required in cycling helped him develop strategies to cope with the realities of living with epilepsy. Long rides, training routines, and competitive racing created a framework that allowed him to regulate stress, maintain mental clarity, and better understand how his body responds to neurological triggers.

The book also highlights events that led to the founding of Team ATTAC (teamattac.com) and Team ATTAC Coffee Co., initiatives Bailey created to help generate funding for epilepsy research. Through cycling events, racing, sales of coffee, and book proceeds, Team ATTAC aims to contribute to ongoing efforts to better understand epilepsy and improve treatment options for those living with seizure disorders.

Throughout the book, Bailey draws meaningful parallels between endurance cycling and the realities of living with a neurological condition. Just as riders face difficult climbs, unexpected obstacles, and long stretches of uncertainty, individuals living with epilepsy must navigate challenges that require persistence, adaptation, and resilience.

While bike. offers thoughtful insights into mental well-being and personal reflection, its core message centers on awareness. Bailey uses his story to shed light on epilepsy, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide, and to demonstrate how physical activity, community support, and determination can play meaningful roles in managing life with a seizure disorder.

Written in an honest and accessible voice, bike. invites readers into Bailey’s journey—not only as a cyclist, but as someone living with epilepsy who is committed to raising awareness and supporting research through action.

The book is now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0gAhYftZ

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