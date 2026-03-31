Sharon Appelbaum Recognized in Doyle’s Guide 2026 for Criminal Defense and White Collar Investigations

Dual recognition highlights Appelbaum’s standing in the San Diego criminal defense and white collar bar.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California white collar criminal defense firm Appelbaum Law , P.C. announced that founding attorney, Sharon Appelbaum , has been recognized in Doyle’s Guide 2026 in two categories: Leading Criminal Defense Lawyers – San Diego and Leading White Collar Crime & Investigations Lawyers – San Diego.Doyle’s Guide is an independent legal rankings publication that identifies leading lawyers based on peer feedback and industry input. The 2026 rankings mark the inaugural inclusion of San Diego practitioners in these categories.Appelbaum is the managing attorney of Appelbaum Law, P.C., where she represents individuals and companies in complex criminal defense matters, white collar investigations, and related civil litigation. A former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, she brings prosecutorial insight and trial experience to matters involving allegations of financial misconduct, fraud, and regulatory exposure.The dual recognition reflects Appelbaum’s work across a range of sophisticated matters in both state and federal courts and her standing among peers in the criminal defense and white collar community.“I appreciate the recognition from colleagues,” said Appelbaum. “This work requires judgment and steady advocacy in situations where the stakes are significant, and I take that responsibility seriously.”Appelbaum’s practice focuses on criminal defense and white collar investigations, representing executives, professionals, and individuals facing allegations involving financial fraud, healthcare fraud, cyber-related offenses, money laundering, and regulatory enforcement actions.This recognition follows a series of recent honors for Appelbaum, including being named to the Daily Journal’s Top White Collar Lawyers list, recognition in the Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women magazine, and her selection as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America.About Appelbaum Law, P.C.At Appelbaum Law, we provide comprehensive criminal defense and white-collar representation tailored to the unique needs of our clients. Our team brings unparalleled expertise to cases involving financial fraud, regulatory investigations, and serious criminal allegations, delivering strategic and results-driven advocacy. With offices in Los Angeles and San Diego, we are committed to protecting the rights, reputations, and futures of our clients. For more information, please visit AppelbaumLaw.com.

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