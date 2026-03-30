BLUE Missions Raises Over $300,000 at 2026 BLUE Gala Presented by Amazon to Advance Clean Water and Youth Leadership

BLUE Missions Gala

The organization welcomed 400 guests and saw record-breaking donor engagement at its signature annual event

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUE Missions successfully hosted its 2026 BLUE Gala Presented by Amazon on Saturday, March 21 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami, raising $300,320 to date, with additional funds expected through a silent auction flash sale running through the end of the week.Held on the eve of World Water Day, the Gala brought together 400 corporate, civic, and philanthropic leaders from across South Florida for an evening centered on impact, purpose, and community. While attendance remained consistent with previous years, the strength and alignment of the room reflected a deeply engaged and mission-driven network of supporters.Hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist Louis Aguirre, the evening honored Roberto Echeverri with the Be Bold Award and the Santamaria Family with the Change Maker Award, recognizing their leadership, generosity, and commitment to service.A defining moment of the night came during BLUE’s “Gifts of the Heart” fundraising segment, which saw 131 unique donors contribute, more than doubling last year’s participation and marking a significant increase in community engagement and giving.This year’s theme, The Nature of Service, came to life through immersive storytelling, compelling student testimonials, and powerful visuals that illustrated how service creates a ripple effect across communities.“Nothing in nature lives for itself. When we serve others, we return to our true nature. Clean water is what allows families to move beyond survival and begin dreaming about the future.”— Danny Rodríguez, CEO and Co-Founder, BLUE MissionsSince its founding in 2010, BLUE Missions has mobilized thousands of students and volunteers to create measurable impact locally and internationally. To date, the organization has connected more than 42,000 people to clean water, improved sanitation access for nearly 14,000 individuals, engaged over 4,000 students in U.S.-based education programs, and generated more than 1.26 million community service hours.Through international service projects in the Dominican Republic and sustainability education initiatives across South Florida, BLUE continues to empower young people to find their purpose through service. These efforts reflect the organization’s mission: Water For All, Forever.Every dollar raised from the Gala will support BLUE’s ongoing work to deliver sustainable water and sanitation solutions and expand youth leadership programs in communities that need it most.About BLUE MissionsBLUE Missions is a Miami-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers youth to advocate for a world where there is water for all, forever. Through service projects and sustainability education, BLUE connects families in Latin America to clean water by building sustainable water and sanitation systems while inspiring young people to lead the way toward a water-secure future.

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