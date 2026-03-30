2026 Consumer Trust Survey: 73% of Americans Say Their Internet Bill Increased This Year

Number of Americans Who Experienced Higher Internet Bills 2026 - Reviews.org

Reviews.org finds hidden fees and unclear pricing are pushing more consumers to reconsider their internet provider

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising household costs are putting renewed pressure on Americans’ monthly budgets, and internet service is no exception. According to Reviews.org’s new 2026 Consumer Trust Survey, nearly twice as many Americans say their internet bill increased over the last 12 months compared to last year, jumping from 43% in 2025 to 73% in 2026.

With costs like gas prices up 22% year over year, many households are paying closer attention to recurring monthly charges and questioning the value of essential services like internet.

“People want internet pricing to be simple and honest,” said Tim Tincher, Media Relations at Reviews.org. “Instead, many are dealing with rising bills, surprise fees, and confusing charges. When customers feel caught off guard, they’re much more likely to start looking for another provider.”

Here are the key findings from the 2026 Consumer Trust Survey:

- 67% say hidden fees have made them switch or consider switching internet providers, up from 56% last year.

- 65% say they’ve felt misled by the pricing or terms of their internet plan.

- 71% say they are re-evaluating home services as prices continue to rise.

- 66% have contacted customer support about a bill.

- 88% believe all fees should be included in the advertised price.

- Among consumers’ top internet pricing complaints, 53% were surprised by price increases after a promotional period, 52% cited vague “service fees,” and 50% pointed to taxes or regulatory fees.

- When asked what frustrates them most about internet providers, hidden fees ranked highest, ahead of slow speeds and post-promo price hikes.

As hidden fees, unclear terms, and surprise charges continue to frustrate households, more people are looking for ways to better understand what they’re paying for. Reviews.org offers tools and expert guidance to help consumers review their internet and mobile bills, compare plans, and find options that better fit their needs and budget.

The full report, including a breakdown of regional trends and ISP trust ratings, is available at: https://www.reviews.org/internet-service/consumer-trust-survey/

Methodology: To compile the data for the 2026 Consumer Trust Survey, Reviews.org conducted an online survey of 1,000 Americans on Feb. 22, 2026. Results were stratified to reflect the current U.S. population by age, gender, and geographic region according to Census data. The margin of error is +/- 3% at a 95% confidence level.

About Reviews.org: Featured in CNBC, The New York Times, USA Today, and more, Reviews.org helps people choose the right home services and products with confidence. Its team of expert reviewers combines hands-on testing, thorough research, and real customer insights to break down complex options into clear, practical guidance consumers can trust.

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