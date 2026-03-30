Get Reset LLC Announces the Launch of The Glucose Reset: A Personal Journey by Sudipta Mitra

Book launch annoucement Back Cover

New book shows how one continuous glucose monitor helped reverse a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis in three months — and how readers can do the same

The answer wasn't willpower. It was data.” — Sudipta Mitra

CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Reset LLC today announced the publication of The Glucose Reset: A Personal Journey, a groundbreaking personal health book by author Sudipta Mitra. The book is now available in Kindle, paperback, hardcover, and digital formats across major retail platforms including Amazon, Apple Books, and Barnes & Noble, with hardcover distribution available worldwide through Ingram.About the BookThe Glucose Reset is part memoir, part metabolic health guide, and part invitation to rethink weight loss through the lens of personalized data. When Sudipta Mitra received a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis — with an A1C of 7.1 — he did not turn to conventional diets or medication. Instead, he turned to data.By strapping on a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and tracking his body’s real-time response to food, stress, sleep, and movement, Mitra gained a level of metabolic clarity that transformed his health within three months. His A1C dropped from 7.1 to 6.2 — and he documented every step of the journey.The result is a book that is as honest and human as it is practical and data-driven.“I wrote this for anyone who has tried everything and felt stuck. The answer wasn’t willpower or another diet. It was seeing — for the first time — exactly what was happening inside my own body.”— Sudipta Mitra, AuthorWhat Readers Will Find Inside• The 6 Golden Rules for effortless, sustainable weight loss• A Quick-Start Guide with results achievable in as little as 48 hours• A complete 30-day transformation plan, broken down week by week• How to use real-time glucose data to eliminate cravings permanently• Why post-meal walks are one of the most powerful metabolic tools available• The science behind every step — explained clearly for non-medical readers• How diabetics can adapt the plan for their own goals and glucose targetsThe book is structured in two halves: the first is a practical, actionable plan; the second is the science behind it — giving readers the choice to follow the method, understand it, or both.Early Reader Praise“This plan absolutely can be used by diabetics — Sudipta lays out a clear plan that clearly works, breaking things down week by week. If you’re ready to stop counting calories, this book is a must read.”Amazon Reviewer — ★★★★☆“No rubbish. Simple. Fact based. This CGM method makes everything visible for the first time. I was almost convinced I had little hope — till the day I found this book.”Amazon Reviewer — ★★★★☆“An engaging, data-driven account of how continuous glucose monitoring can transform metabolic health — accessible and motivating for anyone curious about using real-time glucose data to improve weight, energy and cravings.”NetGalley Reviewer — ★★★★☆About the Get Reset SeriesThe Glucose Reset is the first book in the Get Reset Series — a collection of books published by Get Reset LLC built around a single idea: that lasting change begins the moment someone decides enough is enough, and finds a new way forward grounded in data, not guesswork. Each book in the series follows a real personal journey to that moment of reset.AvailabilityThe Glucose Reset: A Personal Journey by Sudipta Mitra is available now in the following formats:Format PlatformKindle eBook Amazon.comPaperback Amazon.comHardcover Barnes & Noble and bookstores worldwide via IngramDigital eBook Apple BooksDigital eBook Barnes & Noble (NOOK)Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQR9Z2QM Website: https://www.getresetgo.com Book search term : data driven weight loss cgmAbout Get Reset LLCGet Reset LLC is an independent publisher based in the San Francisco Bay Area, dedicated to publishing personal health and wellness books grounded in real human experience and data-driven insight. The company’s mission is to help readers move from confusion to clarity — one reset at a time.Media ContactGet Reset LLCWebsite: www.getresetgo.com Email: admin@getresetgo.com

A simple 10-minute walk after your meal drops your glucose spike almost immediately — and your body burns that meal instead of storing it. Your CGM proves it.

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