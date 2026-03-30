Debbi DiMaggio selected as Top Innovative Real Estate Advisor of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Debbi DiMaggio at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Debbi DiMaggio , luxury real estate advisor, best-selling author, accountability coach, and host of Mastering The Art of Success podcast, was recently selected as Top Innovative Real Estate Advisor of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. DiMaggio has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. DiMaggio a visionary author, entrepreneur, mentor, accountability coach, top-producing real estate leader, and the host of Mastering the Art of Success podcast.Ms. DiMaggio has authored multiple transformative books, from Contained Beauty to The Art of Real Estate and Real Estate Rules! Each one radiating her bold voice, creative insight, and mission to inspire readers to live with purpose and intention. She blends wisdom with real-world experience, helping individuals and professionals alike unlock confidence, clarity, and success. As the co-founder of the DiMaggio Betta Group, Debbi has earned national recognition in the top 1.5% of real estate professionals in the United States, yet she has never lost sight of what truly matters: empowering people to reach their greatest potential in both business and in life. Beyond her books and business achievements, Ms. DiMaggio is a mentor, speaker, philanthropist, and mindset coach. She created the Mindset in Motion Method to help others transform goals into lived reality, and she shares her wisdom widely, from podcasts to community initiatives, with authenticity, courage, and heart. Debbi doesn’t just tell stories, she lives them. Her life is a testimony to resilience, reinvention, and the power of bold vision. Whether guiding clients through pivotal real-estate transitions or helping readers reimagine their next chapter, she shows what’s possible when determination meets purpose.Ms. DiMaggio is set to release her newest book, Mindset In Motion: Activate Purpose, Power and Peak Performance (March 2026). Her latest book introduces DiMaggio’s Mindset in Motion Method™, a five-step framework designed to help individuals activate purpose, build momentum, and turn intention into aligned action. Using her decades of experience working with clients in real estate, coaching, and through her lifelong study of personal growth and performance, DiMaggio presents a practical framework designed to renovate how individuals think, act, and show up each day.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to real estate, relocation, radio host, sales, leases, networking, business coaching, podcasting, writing, blogging, social media, and fundraising.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. DiMaggio earned her Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. DiMaggio has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has been recognized with the following awards: Top Teams 2025; Best of the East Bay 2025; Real Trends Top Small Teams 2024; Tom Ferry Real Trends Top 1.5% Nationwide; DiMaggio Betta Group named Top 100 Magazine; Elite Society Award CGL 2021; Five Star Real Estate Agent; Forbes Five Star Agent; Haute Residence Exclusive Network Partnership: America’s Top 100 (Top 1%) Real Estate Agents 2022–2024; America’s Best (California, Sales Volume) President, Best of the Bay, BNI. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection as Top Innovative Real Estate Advisor of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. DiMaggio for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. DiMaggio attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling as well as spending time with family. Looking ahead, she is committed to expanding her real estate business while bringing the Mindset In Motion Method™ to stages around the world, empowering others to transform vision into action and step confidently into their next chapter.For more information please visit: https://debbidimaggio.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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