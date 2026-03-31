LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Three New Listings in Telluride

485 E Colorado Exterior 485 E Colorado Kitchen 485 E Colorado Views 115 W Colorado Exterior 115 W Colorado Deck

Properties Include an Estate on Four Lots, Entire Downtown Building, and a Ski-In, Ski-Out Office

TELLURIDE, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR) proudly unveils three listings in the sought-after Colorado destination of Telluride. Ranging from a private estate near Town Park to a full downtown building with a rooftop deck to a ski-in, ski-out office at the base of Lift 7, each of these offerings has unique details and amenities.

Josh and Katja Rapaport, global real estate advisors who joined the LIV SIR brokerage last month, represent these three listings. The estate at 485 E Colorado Avenue is a rare opportunity to own a four-lot property in downtown Telluride across from Town Park, home to legendary music festivals such as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Featuring a flat lot, mountain views, and potential for expansion on the fourth lot, this property is also just steps from the restaurants, shops, and galleries on Telluride’s iconic Main Street. The guest apartment has its own separate entrance above the garage, allowing for privacy for guests or an income-producing rental property.

According to Josh Rapaport, “You’d be hard-pressed to find another home on four flat town lots - this is incredibly unique. It offers the opportunity to create a compound with extensive perennial gardens and significant outdoor space. And with Town Park just steps away, it feels like you have 36 acres of open space across the street. The proximity to Main Street is simply exquisite."

The Rapaports are also representing a mixed-use building at 115 W Colorado Avenue. Located on the sunny side of the street, this property has two prime street-level commercial spaces, two one-bedroom residences with decks, and a two-bedroom penthouse with an incredible rooftop deck overlooking the surrounding mountains, waterfalls, and the ski resort. With an attractive mix of commercial and residential spaces, the new owners could reimagine this as a flagship location for a brand, luxurious event space with rooftop deck for celebrations, or a number of other options.

Katja Rapaport notes, "To have over 6,000sf, so many business possibilities, striking views, and parking right in the absolute center of Colorado Avenue is incredibly rare. The world is truly your oyster."

The listing at 300 South Mahoney Drive is a rare ski-in/ski-out commercial opportunity located at the base of Lift 7 in Telluride. This ground-level corner unit offers over 2,000 square feet, two separate entrances, and high visibility in one of the most dynamic locations in town.

Located near the San Miguel River, the ski slopes, and open space, this property allows quick access to many of the activities that make Telluride such a draw.

According to Josh Rapaport, "There are endless opportunities for this location at the base of the ski area in downtown Telluride. This commercial space could be imagined as a wellness studio, recovery space, or innovative co-working location with access to skiing during a lunch break."

World-class skiing, over 90 hiking trails, fly-fishing, and golf make Telluride a year-round destination. With direct flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Ft Worth, Denver, Houston, and Newark from the Montrose Regional Airport (MJT), travel is convenient to get to this remote corner of Colorado.

Photographer Credit: Joshua Johnson

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LIV Sotheby’s International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby’s International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty.com for all your real estate needs.

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