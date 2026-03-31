Seres’ New AITO M6 Sees Strong Demand with 60,000 Pre-Orders in 24 Hours

CHINA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly unveiled AITO M6, launched by Seres Group under its premium AITO brand, has generated strong early demand, surpassing 60,000 pre-orders within its first 24 hours.As the newest addition to the AITO lineup, the M6 is positioned as a mid-to-large SUV, targeting young family users.With the launch of the M6, AITO has established a product lineup of five SUV models: M5, M6, M7, M8 and M9, spanning a price range of CNY250,000 to CNY600,000 (€31,350 to €75,200). Among them, the flagship M9 has ranked first in China’s vehicle market in the CNY500,000 segment for 21 consecutive months.On Jan. 13, 2026, AITO marked another milestone as its one-millionth vehicle rolled off the production line, achieved in just 46 months and setting a new industry benchmark.Looking ahead, AITO announced plans to reach its second one-million-unit milestone within the next two years, further accelerating its global expansion strategy.About AITO M6As a next-generation intelligent SUV, the AITO M6 measures 4,960 mm in length with a 2,950 mm wheelbase, offering a strong on-road presence alongside a spacious and comfortable interior. The cabin offers 1.915 meters of width, along with newly designed ergonomic seats and dual zero-gravity front seats to enhance overall comfort on longer journeys.In terms of driver assistance, the AITO M6 is equipped as standard with an 896-line, dual-path LiDAR system, offering high-resolution, high-precision and long-range sensing to support 360° all-weather perception.About Seres GroupSeres Group is one of China’s leading luxury new energy vehicle companies. Its premium brand AITO has surpassed 1 million cumulative users. In 2025, AITO became the best-selling Chinese luxury car brand in the domestic market. With strong capabilities in areas such as intelligent driving, Seres is bringing its vision of “Intelligence Redefining Luxury” to global markets and delivering a smarter mobility experience to more users around the world.For more information, please visit: https://en.seres.cn/

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