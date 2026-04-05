Nicole Griffin Photography Named to AIBP Best of Boudoir 2025

Boudoir image by Nicole Griffin Photography, recognized in AIBP Best of Boudoir 2025 Nicole Griffin named Top Black Boudoir Photographer of 2026

Award-winning Maryland and DC boudoir photographer recognized for confidence-centered artistry

It is not just about the photos. I have women come in feeling unsure, and by the end of their session, they carry themselves differently and see themselves in a new way.” — Nicole Griffin, Nicole Griffin Photography

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicole Griffin, an award-winning boudoir photographer based in Maryland and serving Washington, DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia, has been named to the Best of Boudoir 2025 collection by the Association of International Boudoir Photographers (AIBP) in February 2026.The AIBP Best of Boudoir collection highlights photographers whose work demonstrates both technical excellence and a profound connection to the client's story. Selections are made through a blind judging process conducted by leading industry professionals, ensuring recognition is based entirely on artistic merit, including criteria such as emotional impact, intentional lighting, and composition.Griffin’s selected image reflects the dark and moody aesthetic that has become a signature of her work, utilizing natural light and deep shadows to create a visually compelling and emotionally resonant portrait."My studio exists to give women permission to stop performing," said Griffin. "High-functioning women spend their lives holding everything together for everyone else. This is a space where they don’t have to shrink to fit into someone else's mold." Nicole Griffin Photography is known for a fully guided boudoir experience designed specifically for women who feel nervous, self-conscious, or disconnected from how they see themselves. Each session includes pre-session planning, wardrobe guidance, professional hair and makeup, and real-time posing direction, creating a supportive environment where clients never have to figure it out on their own."Many clients walk in feeling like they have to earn the right to feel good in their bodies," Griffin added. "The goal of our guided sessions is to remind them they were never unworthy to begin with. It is about shifting self-perception permanently, not just for an afternoon."This latest recognition follows Griffin’s recent honors, including being named one of the Top Black Boudoir Photographers of 2026 at The Coterie Noir Awards.About Nicole Griffin PhotographyNicole Griffin Photography is an award-winning boudoir studio serving Maryland, Washington, DC, and Northern Virginia. Founded by Nicole Griffin, the studio is known for its confidence-focused approach to boudoir photography, helping women feel more confident, comfortable, and connected to how they see themselves.By creating an inclusive, "come as you are" environment for women across all stages of life, the studio specializes in highly directed, dark and moody portraiture utilizing deep shadows and intentional lighting techniques. It is a space specifically designed for high-functioning women, whether they are navigating demanding careers, non-traditional paths, or the intense mental load of motherhood, who spend their lives holding everything together for everyone else.For additional information on the sessions, email at hello@nicolegriffinphotography.com or visit the Maryland boudoir photographer 's website.

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