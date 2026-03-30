Varnedore Prospect Yields First North American Discovery of Rare Mineral Albertiniite

Discovery PIt Albertiniite Iridescent Coating Albertiniite Radiant Group of Albertiniite

Extremely rare mineral albertiniite confirmed in Arkansas - only 2nd known locality on Earth

We have always known this land was special. We are approaching the exploration carefully, by hand, one layer at a time” — Varnedore Family

MALVERN, AR, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Varnedore family reports the confirmed identification of albertiniite (Fe2+(SO3)·3H2O) at the Varnedore Prospect, located within the Contact Zone of the Magnet Cove Igneous Complex in Hot Spring County, Arkansas. Following visual examination and powder X-ray diffraction (PXRD) analysis, Dr. Anthony Kampf of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County verified the specimen’s identity, formalizing this rare discovery within the North American mineral record.This represents the first documented occurrence of albertiniite in North America, and only the second known locality in the world. The mineral was previously known solely from the Monte Falò Pb-Zn mine in Piedmont, Italy, where it was first discovered by Claudio Albertini in 2010 and formally described as a new species in 2015.Albertiniite is an extraordinarily rare ferric sulfite mineral. Fewer than a handful of sulfite mineral species are recognized worldwide, making any new occurrence of significant scientific interest.The discovery was made during systematic hand-excavation of the Varnedore family's land, which sits within the geologically rich Contact Zone surrounding the Magnet Cove igneous intrusion. Magnet Cove is world-renowned among mineral collectors and researchers alike, having produced over 150 documented mineral species from its various quarries and prospects over many decades."We have always known this land was special," the Varnedore family noted in a statement. "We are approaching the exploration carefully, by hand—one layer at a time—because we believe the scientific story this site can tell is just as valuable as the specimens themselves."The albertiniite occurs as micro-scale euhedral crystals, forming in clusters, radiating tufts, and isolated doubly-terminated individuals. Colors range from yellowish to burnt-orange and deep red, with some crystals displaying iridescent surface coatings. The crystals occur on and adjacent to brookite, tainiolite, goethite, novaculite and quartz — associations that appear to be unique to the Varnedore Prospect and distinct from the Italian type locality material.In addition to albertiniite, the prospect has yielded confirmed occurrences of tainiolite (a rare lithium-rich mica), strontium-bearing blue baryte, alpha after beta quartz paramorphs, brookite (a titanium mineral), smoky quartz, vanadinite, wulfenite, mottramite, vanadium-bearing goethite, iridescent goethite, and goethite after pyrite pseudomorphs. The smoky quartz from this prospect showcases a wide range of hues, from grey, brown, dark black, and even golden yellow citrine with optical clarity."The occurrence of a rare sulfite suggests the possibility of finding other unusual minerals in this association," noted Dr. Kampf in personal communication with the Varnedore family.Exploration continues to yield anomalous material, with nearly 100 unidentified specimens currently held for future mineralogical evaluation.A limited number of these albertiniite specimens will be made available to museums, research institutions, and serious collectors in the future. Unique specimens of the other various mineral species discovered at the prospect will also be exclusively available soon. Interested parties are invited to join a priority notification list by visiting www.arkansasminerals.com/discovery The Varnedore Prospect is on private family land and is not open to public collecting.

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