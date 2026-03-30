AFUWI Celebrates Women’s History Month Honoring Two Trailblazing Leaders at 29th Annual 'The Legacy Continues' Gala

Camille Joseph-Goldman Dr. Jacky Wright

Camille Joseph-Goldman and Dr. Jacky Wright embody excellence, resilience, and purpose. Their achievements serve as powerful inspiration for the next generation—especially the students we support.” — Dr. George Willie

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Women’s History Month, the American Foundation for The University of the West Indies ( AFUWI ) proudly spotlights two exceptional women whose leadership, innovation, and service exemplify the enduring impact of women shaping industries and communities worldwide.At its 29th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Awards Gala on April 17, 2026, in New York City, AFUWI will honor Camille Joseph-Goldman and Jacky Wright, two distinguished leaders whose professional achievements and commitment to equity and empowerment reflect the very essence of this year’s observance.Camille Joseph-Goldman, Group Vice President of State Government Affairs at Charter Communications, has built an extraordinary career at the intersection of public policy, civic engagement, and community advocacy. From her early work with New York state governors to senior advisory roles with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and the New York City government, Camille has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to public service.Now overseeing government affairs across the northeastern United States, she plays a vital role in expanding access to connectivity and opportunities. Beyond her professional achievements, Camille stays deeply engaged in community upliftment—mentoring youth, supporting underserved communities in Jamaica and Haiti, and serving on several prominent nonprofit boards. Ms. Joseph-Goldman shared her thoughts, “Education empowers communities to recover and thrive, even in the face of disaster. I am grateful to AFUWI for this honor and for their commitment to expanding opportunity. In today’s digital world, helping students and families stay connected means unlocking new pathways to resilience and progress.”Her journey from the Bronx to becoming one of New York City’s youngest appointed Deputy Comptrollers reflects a compelling story of purpose, perseverance, and impact.Jacky Wright, a global technology executive and transformative force in digital innovation, represents leadership at the highest levels of enterprise and societal impact. Most recently, Chief Technology and Platform Officer at McKinsey & Company, she led global technology strategy and AI transformation for over 40,000 colleagues worldwide.With senior leadership roles spanning Microsoft, BP, HMRC, and GE, Wright has consistently driven large-scale transformation while aligning business growth with sustainability and inclusion. Her influence extends into the boardroom, serving on multiple global boards including Becton, Dickinson and Company, GraceKennedy Limited, and Russell Reynolds.Recognized among the Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Tech and one of the UK’s most influential Black leaders, Wright is equally committed to expanding access to education and opportunity. Through her work with organizations such as the Amos Bursary and African Science Academy, she champions pathways for underrepresented youth into science and technology.In acknowledging this coveted recognition, Dr. Wright noted, “My Jamaican heritage and culture serve as the foundation that has shaped my values, sharpened my purpose, and guided every step of my journey. Receiving the Phoenix Award for Global Technology and Digital Leadership from the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies is an incredible honor and a reminder that where we come from fuels how far we can go. My hope is that the next generation of leaders from the Caribbean and across the diaspora understand that there are no limits to what is possible when we lift our communities as we rise.”“Women’s History Month offers a moment to reflect not only on the iconic figures who shaped history but also on today’s leaders whose work continues to redefine possibilities,” said Gala chair, Dr. George Willie, Deputy Chairman of AFUWI. He noted that “Camille Joseph-Goldman and Dr. Jacky Wright embody excellence, resilience, and purpose. Their achievements serve as powerful inspiration for the next generation—especially the students we support, whose aspirations they help make tangible.”Proceeds from the Gala support AFUWI’s mission to mobilize investment in human potential—funding degrees for outstanding Caribbean students whose only obstacle is financial hardship. This year’s effort is especially urgent as the region continues to recover from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, which affected over 1.6 million people and disrupted the educational paths of thousands of students.“The Legacy Continues” Awards Gala will convene leaders from academia, business, healthcare, government, and the arts to celebrate excellence and support education as a cornerstone of national and regional development. For details on purchasing tickets, tables, and sponsorships, visit www.afuwi.org or call Ann-Marie Grant at 917-863. 2392 | Email amgrant@afuwi.org.About AFUWIThe American Foundation for The University of the West Indies (AFUWI) is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing higher education in the Caribbean by raising funds for scholarships and institutional development at The University of the West Indies. For decades, AFUWI has helped transform the aspirations of talented students into degrees—strengthening communities and nations across the region and beyond.Media ContactAnn-Marie GrantEmail: amgrant@afuwi.orgPhone: 917-863-2392(M) 212-759-9345|(O)Website: www.afuwi.org

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