America’s Mountain Festival Will Host Songwriter Competition Woodland Park, Colorado

(Creative Photo by perini & associates)

Winner Gets a 30-Minute Acoustic Opening Set in July

We look forward to having 10 musicians from across Colorado perform their original songs that evening.” — Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) will host a songwriter competition on Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm at the Tava Tap House restaurant in Woodland Park.“We look forward to having 10 musicians from across Colorado perform their original songs that evening,” said Heather Burrows, AMF Director of Operations and competition organizer. “The event is open to the public, so if you want to hear some great talent vying for a spot at the festival, stop by and join us.”The activity celebrates creativity, storytelling, and the power of live performance, giving songwriters the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of fans, industry professionals, and fellow artists.There is no cover charge for the evening. Tap House beverages and food will be available for purchase. The list of artists with times of performance will be published mid-April.The winning songwriter will perform a 30-minute acoustic opening set at the America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) on July 11, 2026 at Woodland Station, in downtown Woodland Park.“We have an amazing festival lineup this year. Folks are in for quite the ride,” said Burrows. The list of performers to date are Aaron Watson (headliner), Matt Skinner Band, Jenna Paulette, Tyce Delk and Walker Montgomery.To volunteer for the America’s Mountain Festival (AMF) event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or via email at info@americasmountainfestival.com. Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are sale now.SAVE THE DATE! TICKETS ON SALE NOW!!July 11, 2026 is the 2nd Annual America’s Mountain Festival in Woodland Park, CO presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on FB for more details at https://www.facebook.com/americasmountainfestivalwp . And check out our website at https://americasmountainfestival.com

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