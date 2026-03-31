Langston University Women Business Faculty Prepare Future Workforce Leaders Amid Global Uncertainty

Dr. Heidi O’Donnell Professor Malayna Hasmanis Professor Tristan Jones Women Leaders Building the Future

LANGSTON, OK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global tensions escalate, supply chains shift, and artificial intelligence reshapes the economy, employers across the United States are asking a critical question: Are today’s graduates prepared to lead in an uncertain world?At Langston University’s School of Business, three dynamic women faculty members are helping answer that question. During Women’s History Month, Langston University is highlighting the leadership of Dr. Heidi O’Donnell, Professor Malayna Hasmanis, and Professor Tristan Jones—educators whose work is shaping career readiness, workforce mobility, and leadership development for students across Oklahoma.Rather than treating Women’s History Month as symbolic recognition, Langston’s business school is showcasing how these faculty members are actively preparing the next generation of leaders for a rapidly changing global economy. “These women are not only outstanding educators,” said Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean of the Langston University School of Business.“They are mentors, strategists, and leadership builders. At a time when the world feels increasingly uncertain, they are preparing students with the character, skills, and resilience needed to succeed.”Leadership Forged Through ServiceDr. Heidi O’Donnell Brings Marine Corps Leadership to Business EducationDr. Heidi O’Donnell brings a rare combination of military leadership and academic expertise to the classroom. A former United States Marine, O’Donnell draws from real-world leadership experiences to teach students how to perform under pressure, lead ethically, and make sound decisions in uncertain environments. Her courses emphasize the leadership traits employers increasingly demand: discipline, accountability, ethical judgment, and strategic thinking.“At Langston University, we prepare students to lead in any sector of the business landscape,” Dr. O’Donnell explained. “My service background helps students understand that leadership is tested in moments of uncertainty.” With global tensions shaping economic and workforce realities, she incorporates real-world scenarios that challenge students to navigate ambiguity and complex organizational challenges. Through internships, structured coursework, and leadership development activities, Dr. O’Donnell helps students build the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) core competencies, including communication, critical thinking, teamwork, professionalism, and technological adaptability. Dr. O’Donnell notes, “These competencies are what employers look for,” she noted. “Career readiness is the gateway to opportunity.”Connecting Business Education with Community ImpactProfessor Malayna Hasmanis Prepares Students for Mission-Driven LeadershipProfessor Malayna Hasmanis is redefining how business students understand the relationship between organizations and communities. Her work focuses on nonprofit systems, public service leadership, and community infrastructure: areas increasingly important as businesses address social impact and corporate responsibility. Through partnerships with community organizations, students work on real-world projects that require stakeholder engagement, data analysis, and strategic decision-making. “These experiences give students the opportunity to practice leadership in environments where impact matters as much as output,” Professor Hasmanis explained. Students learn how to manage budgets, measure program outcomes, collaborate across sectors, and communicate effectively with diverse audiences. The result is graduates who understand both organizational performance and community responsibility, skills that employers increasingly value. “Mission-driven organizations need leaders who combine technical competence with empathy, stewardship, and strategic judgment,” Professor Hasmanis said.________________________________________Reach Higher for Career MobilityProfessor Tristan Jones Champions Adult Learners Returning to the WorkforceFor many professionals, completing a college degree while balancing careers and family responsibilities can seem impossible. Professor Tristan Jones, coordinator of Langston University’s Reach Higher program, is helping change that reality. The program provides flexible degree pathways for working adults seeking career advancement. Adult learners bring valuable professional experience into the classroom, Professor Jones said. “They bring maturity, discipline, and practical problem-solving skills,” she explained. “Many of them are already leaders in their workplaces.” The Reach Higher program offers accelerated courses, flexible scheduling, and a curriculum focused on leadership and organizational strategy. For many students, completing their degree leads directly to promotions, expanded responsibilities, or new career opportunities.“Persistence and discipline are the keys to success,” Professor Jones said. “Returning to school while balancing life responsibilities is challenging, but it is one of the most rewarding accomplishments a professional can achieve.”A National Conversation About Career ReadinessDean Green believes the work of these faculty members reflects a larger shift in higher education.“Universities can no longer focus only on delivering degrees,” Green said.“We must prepare students with the competencies employers need in a world shaped by technological disruption, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical change.” Recent global conflicts, cyber warfare, and supply chain disruptions have demonstrated how quickly economic systems can shift. Higher education institutions must respond by preparing graduates who can adapt to rapid change. Langston University’s School of Business has embedded career readiness across the student experience through experiential learning, employer partnerships, and technology-enabled career development tools. “Preparation must be intentional,” Dr. Green said.“Students must graduate not only with knowledge, but with the leadership mindset to navigate uncertainty.”Building Tomorrow Through Women’s LeadershipDuring Women’s History Month, Langston University is highlighting faculty whose work extends far beyond the classroom. Dr. O’Donnell, Professor Hasmanis, and Professor Jones represent a new generation of educators preparing students to lead in an unpredictable world. Together, they are helping Langston University students develop the skills, character, and leadership mindset required to succeed in modern organizations. “At Langston University,” Dr. Green said, “we believe leadership is built through service, discipline, and opportunity. These women exemplify that mission every day.”For media inquiries or to schedule interviews with featured faculty or Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green, please get in touch with theLangston University Public Relations OfficePhone: (405) 466-6049Email: emelero@langston.eduABOUT LANGSTON UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF BUSINESS:Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the state’s only historically Black college and home to a nationally accredited School of Business. LUSB has earned national recognition:• 2023: Ranked among the Best HBCU Programs in Entrepreneurship by BestColleges.com.• 2024: Named one of the Top 40 HBCU Business Schools in the nation (39 out of 89).• 2025: Celebrated as a Top 1% performer nationally on the Peregrine business exam, with graduating seniors surpassing both PWIs and HBCUs in 13 core business areas.The School of Business is committed to building future leaders through innovative programs, community partnerships, and student-centered learning that drives economic development.#LangstonStrong #AlumniEngagement #HBCUImpact #LUSB #LegacyToLeadership #LangstonUniversity #AlumniPower #TransformingLeadership #LionPride #HBCULegacy

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