Blockreel Studios Announces Pre-Production on Award-Winning Screenplay Marking First Full-Cycle Project in the Ecosystem

"The Feather" IMDB

From award-winning screenplay to Dolby Vision release — “The Feather” proves Blockreel DAO’s full production-to-distribution pipeline is live

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Blockreel DAO today announced that The Feather (IMDb: tt11889282), an award-winning short film screenplay, has officially entered pre-production under Blockreel Studios. Written by Osman Fider Arslan, the project is targeted for completion in November 2027.

The script has already earned one award win and five festival nominations, establishing strong industry validation ahead of its production phase. The Feather follows a young Turkish boy and his uncle forced to flee war; it is a coming-of-age drama set against the backdrop of displacement and survival.

A Platform Built for Independent Filmmakers

Blockreel DAO was designed to provide independent filmmakers with access to the full infrastructure of the film industry, effectively removing the gatekeeping typical of traditional studios. Today, the platform is a fully operational ecosystem serving a global community of registered filmmakers, producers, and directors.

The platform’s resource library offers production guides covering every stage of filmmaking, including pre-production, cinematography, distribution strategy, and festival submissions. Members access these resources alongside a live community hub featuring forums, a job board, and real-time collaboration tools.

Festival, Streaming, and a Community of Craft

The Blockreel Film Festival serves as the ecosystem’s exhibition arm, providing independent films with a legitimate platform for screening and industry exposure. The festival has already begun generating submission revenue, further proving the model's viability.

On the streaming side, Blockreel DAO places independent films alongside content from Emmy Award-winning filmmakers and titles featured on Apple TV and Amazon Prime. However, the platform offers more than just passive listing; it actively partners with filmmakers who bring their expertise to the community.

For example, Emmy Award-winning sound mixer Mark Hensley, whose film Clown N Out streams on the platform, partnered with Blockreel for an exclusive interview breaking down how he achieved a six-figure production look on a $4,000 budget. This model reflects Blockreel’s core belief that shared experience is as valuable as the film itself.

The Full-Cycle Proof

The Feather is the first project to traverse every layer of the Blockreel ecosystem simultaneously. It is credited under Blockreel Studios for production, programmed through the Blockreel Film Festival for exhibition, and slated for release via Blockreel DAO for distribution. Post-production will include a Dolby Vision color grade, reflecting the platform’s commitment to the highest exhibition standards in independent cinema.

Pre-Seed Momentum

This announcement coincides with Blockreel’s pre-seed funding round, which publicly launched on March 25, 2026. The platform currently holds a 9.6/10 Crunchbase growth score with a 90% month-over-month growth rate. It is currently ranked at the top of over 50 investor lists, including those monitored by Y Combinator and Slow Ventures, despite having no prior institutional investment.

About Blockreel DAO

Blockreel DAO is a decentralized filmmaking platform combining a film studio, festival, streaming service, and professional community. It is the only ecosystem where an independent film can move from script to distribution under one roof. The platform hosts registered filmmakers globally and streams content alongside award-winning titles featured on major global networks.

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