USA Today Names Northwest Federal Credit Union a 2026 Top Workplace

Northwest Wins Recognition for Exceptional Workplace Culture for the Sixth Year in a Row

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Northwest Federal Credit Union (Northwest) today announced it has earned its sixth consecutive USA Today Top Workplaces award, a national recognition that celebrates organizations with exceptional workplace cultures. This honor once again places Northwest among a select group of employers recognized for their commitment to the employee experience.The USA Today Top Workplaces Award is based entirely on confidential employee survey responses and is administrated by Energage, an independent research firm that has led the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The survey measures key drivers of workplace culture, such as leadership style and employee well-being, that are proven indicators of an organization’s long-term success.“This recognition as a USA Today Top Workplace reinforces our belief that when employees feel valued and empowered, the whole organization benefits and grows,” said Jeff Bentley, President & CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union. “Our team’s dedication to one another and to our mission is what makes this organization special and pushes us forward every day.”Northwest’s culture is built on the principle that “Together, we serve and inspire to transform lives,” guiding how employees collaborate and support members across the region. The credit union offers competitive benefits, career development opportunities, and paid volunteer time, reflecting its commitment to a people-first environment that values both professional growth and community impact.“Northwest has truly become a home to me because it feels like a big family,” said Jennifer Mullin, a Northwest Mortgage System Administrator who has spent the last 35-years with the credit union. “So many of us have grown our careers here together, and we are always willing to step in and help one another, whether it falls under our assigned duties or not. That spirit of support not only makes this a great place to work, but it also helps us take better care of our members and makes me proud to work here.”Northwest was one of more than 42,000 organizations that were invited to participate in this year’s program, underscoring the wide-spread importance of employee-centered cultures in today’s competitive labor market. Of those, USA Today will highlight the 1,500 Top Workplaces award winners online and at its National Awards Summit in Nashville.About Northwest Federal Credit UnionNorthwest Federal Credit Union (Northwest) is a leading financial institution dedicated to providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to its over 280,000 members across the DMV area and beyond. Established in 1947 with a focus on personalized customer service, Northwest offers a variety of products, including savings and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment options. As a member-owned, non-profit organization, Northwest not only strives to enhance the financial well-being of its members, but is also integrally involved with supporting the local community through various outreach initiatives and strategic partnerships. Northwest is the Official Credit Union of the Washington Commanders and naming rights sponsor for the team’s Northwest Stadium. For more information about Northwest Federal Credit Union, visit nwfcu.org . Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.About EnergageMaking the world a better place to work together.™Energage is an HR technology company committed to building and promoting award-winning, people-first cultures. As the research firm powering the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, Energage leverages employee survey insights to identify and celebrate exceptional organizations at regional, national, and industry levels. Our all-in-one platform equips companies to attract top talent, unlock potential, and keep employees engaged — driving culture, growth, and performance. Learn more at www.energage.com and www.topworkplaces.com

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