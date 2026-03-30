Rep. Adams, Sen. Rev. Warnock Reintroduce the Kira Johnson Act to Address the Maternal Mortality Crisis

I believe people across this nation, regardless of political affiliation, are tired of seeing mothers and babies failed by broken systems.” — Charles Johnson, husband of Kira Johnson and founder of 4Kira4Moms

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) introduced the Kira Johnson Act alongside Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (GA). The Kira Johnson Act is named in honor of Kira Johnson, who died following the birth of her son, Langston, when hospital staff failed to respond to Kira’s concerns and signs of internal hemorrhaging for over ten hours.“Kira Johnson is one of the many women who we have lost too soon,” said Congresswoman Adams, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus. “It’s been 10 years since Kira Johnson’s death, yet Black women are still two to three times more likely than white moms to die in childbirth. Eighty percent of those deaths are preventable. We need to close the Black maternal health gap. Black moms matter, Kira Johnson matters, and we need Congress to stand up and take real action by passing the Kira Johnson Act.”“The rate of maternal mortality is a moral stain on our country,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “Black women are particularly at risk in the state of Georgia, where they are three to four times more likely to die from complications related to childbirth or pregnancy than their white sisters. I’m proud to partner with Senator Booker and Rep. Adams in including this legislation in our broader effort to protect all mothers and babies. We can’t get this done soon enough.”“As we approach 10 years since Kira lost her life giving the gift of life, I am deeply honored to see the Kira Johnson Act reintroduced and to witness the continued momentum behind the full Momnibus package,” said Charles Johnson, husband of Kira Johnson and founder of 4Kira4Moms. “What began as a personal tragedy has become a powerful movement to protect mothers, babies, and families across this country. Today, I am more hopeful than ever. I believe people across this nation, regardless of political affiliation, are tired of seeing mothers and babies failed by broken systems. The Kira Johnson Act and the Momnibus represent a meaningful opportunity for us to come together around what should never be political: saving lives and building a stronger, more just foundation of care for generations to come. I could not be more proud to see this legislation aligned with Kira’s legacy, and I am deeply grateful to my dear friend Congresswoman Alma Adams, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, and Senator Cory Booker for their leadership and commitment.”The Kira Johnson Act is one of 14 bills that were included in the Momnibus. The Momnibus is a comprehensive piece of legislation aimed at addressing every factor of maternal mortality and morbidity, spearheaded by Congresswoman Alma Adams, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, and Senator Cory Booker.The bill will invest in community-based organizations working to address maternal health equity, support initiatives to address bias and racism in the medical field and promote accountability in maternity care settings. The Act provides funding for the establishment of Respectful Maternity Care Compliance Programs to provide mechanisms for pregnant and postpartum patients to report instances of bias or disrespect within hospitals.The full text of the legislation can be found here The bill’s original cosponsors include:Rep. LaMonica McIverRep. Rashida TlaibRep. Eleanor Holmes NortonRep. Gwen MooreRep. Bonnie Watson ColemanRep. Sydney Kamlager-DoveRep. Hank JohnsonRep. Ayanna PressleyRep. Glenn IveyRep. Raja KrishnamoorthiRep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormickRep. Christian MenefeeRep. Wesley BellRep. Seth MoultonRep. Yvette D. ClarkeRep. Suzan DelBeneRep. John GaramendiRep. Steve CohenRep. Melanie StansburyRep. Debbie DingellRep. Sara JacobsRep. Shomari FiguresRep. Steven HorsfordRep. Jesús “Chuy” GarcíaRep. Marc VeaseyRep. Joyce BeattyAdam SmithRep. Terri SewellRep. Frederica S. WilsonRep. Jonathan JacksonRep. Herb ConawayRep. Robert C "Bobby" ScottRep. Jahana HayesRep. Angie CraigRep. Morgan McGarveyRep. Adelita GrijalvaRep. Andre' CarsonRep. Mark TakanoRep. Lucy McBathRep. George LatimerRep. Julie JohnsonRep. Wesley BellRep. Darren SotoRep. Lauren UnderwoodRep. David ScottRep. Nanette BarragánRep. Jennifer McClellanRep. Brad SchneiderRep. Kevin MullinRep. Marilyn StricklandRep. Paul TonkoRep. Madeleine DeanRep. Emilia SykesRep. Andrea SalinasRep. Ted Lieu

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