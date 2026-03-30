Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Permian Basin Containers, LLC (“PBC”) and related entities for violations of Texas environmental laws and regulations after the company caused a catastrophic chemical fire in Odessa that endangered public health.

Attorney General Paxton sued PBC, its owners and operators, and related entities for failing to properly manage, contain, and remediate hazardous waste that was released into the environment in the wake of a massive fire at their facility on July 23, 2024. The fire caused explosions of chemical containers and released toxic substances into the air, soil, and groundwater. This contaminated properties and negatively impacted residents in Odessa, Texas.

PBC ignored repeated directives from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to contain the contamination, remove hazardous waste, and mitigate dangerous air emissions. This inaction allowed pollutants, which included benzene and other toxic compounds, to persist in the environment and pose ongoing risks to nearby residents.

Attorney General Paxton is seeking injunctive relief requiring PBC and related entities to fully remediate the contaminated site and surrounding properties, prevent further discharges, and comply with Texas law. Attorney General Paxton is also seeking to recover cleanup costs and damages incurred as a result of PBC and the related entities’ conduct.

“I will not allow any company to threaten the health of Texas communities and fail to take responsible measures to fully address the harm it has caused,” said Attorney General Paxton. “My office is taking action to protect Texans, help the affected community, and ensure the cost of this damage does not fall on taxpayers.”

To read the lawsuit, click here.