Naples Homeowners Turn to SERVPRO for 24/7 Water Damage Restoration After Years of Devastating Storm Seasons

The SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island team stands ready to respond to water damage and storm flooding across Collier and Lee counties, delivering 24/7 emergency dry-out and restoration services to homeowners throughout Southwest Florida. Ready to respond 24/7 across Naples, Marco Island, Cape Coral, and surrounding Southwest Florida communities. SERVPRO's locally-based teams bring professional water damage restoration and dry-out services directly to your door. SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island's professional dry-out equipment at work in a water-damaged Naples home. Industrial dehumidifiers and air movers pull moisture from floors, walls, and air to stop damage in its tracks before mold has a chance to set in.

Local restoration leader expands rapid dry-out and water damage recovery services across Collier and Lee counties as Southwest Florida flood risks grow

We know this community, we know these properties, and we know what it takes to get families and homeowners back to normal as quickly as possible.” — Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Naples homeowners, the question is rarely whether flooding will happen -- it is when. Situated at near sea level along the Gulf of Mexico, surrounded by a complex network of canals and bays, and repeatedly tested by hurricanes Irma, Ian, and Helene, Southwest Florida communities know better than most what water intrusion can do to a home. SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island and SERVPRO of Cape Coral South are meeting that reality head-on, expanding comprehensive water damage restoration and dry-out services with 24/7 emergency response built specifically for the demands of this region.The expanded service portfolio covers the full spectrum of water damage scenarios facing local property owners -- from burst pipes and appliance failures to storm surge flooding, roof leaks, and post-hurricane saturation -- across Naples, North Naples, Marco Island, Cape Coral, Immokalee, Bokeelia, Ochopee, Chokoloskee, Saint James City, and surrounding Collier and Lee county communities.Naples residents asking how quickly water damage restoration can begin after a flooding event can count on SERVPRO's local team to respond around the clock, with free estimates and licensed, insured technicians arriving ready for complete moisture extraction, structural dry-out, and full restoration. For Collier County homeowners wondering whether water damage discovered days after a storm is still treatable, SERVPRO's certified specialists assess hidden moisture, prevent mold growth, and restore properties to pre-damage condition -- even when the damage has had time to set in."Naples is a beautiful place to live, but our location comes with real risk -- and most homeowners find that out the hard way after their first major storm or unexpected pipe failure," said Josh Marazzito, Co-Owner of SERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island. "When water gets into a home, every hour counts. Mold can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours, and what starts as a manageable situation can turn into a far bigger problem fast. Our team is here around the clock because we know these situations don't wait for business hours. We know this community, we know these properties, and we know what it takes to get families and homeowners back to normal as quickly as possible."The water damage services include emergency water extraction, structural and content dry-out, moisture mapping and monitoring, mold prevention treatment, and complete reconstruction where needed. Each job follows IICRC industry standards with a focus on protecting the unique features common across Southwest Florida properties -- from luxury waterfront finishes and climate-controlled spaces to vacation rentals and assisted-living residences.For property managers and seasonal homeowners across Collier and Lee counties asking what to do when water damage is discovered in an unoccupied property, SERVPRO provides immediate dispatch and full documentation throughout the restoration process, supporting both insurance claims and peace of mind from a distance.Naples' warm, humid subtropical climate creates the ideal conditions for mold growth following any water intrusion event. With nearly 15,000 active flood insurance policies citywide and a documented history showing that 25% of flooding occurs outside formally designated flood zones, the risk to local homeowners extends well beyond what a standard insurance policy or flood map might suggest.About SERVPRO of Naples/Marco IslandSERVPRO of Naples/Marco Island has served Southwest Florida since 2016 as the trusted choice for cleanup and restoration throughout Naples, North Naples, Marco Island, Cape Coral, Immokalee, and surrounding Collier and Lee county communities. Led by Michael Panster and Joshua J. Marazzito, the company provides comprehensive residential and commercial services specializing in water damage restoration, storm and hurricane recovery, fire damage repair, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup. Available 24/7 with licensed and insured technicians, SERVPRO manages every phase of recovery from initial damage assessment to complete reconstruction. Free estimates are provided for all services. Learn more at www.servpro.com/locations/fl/servpro-of-naples-marco-island

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