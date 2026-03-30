Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode with Million Dollar Listing’s Kirsten Jordan

Jordan shares how real estate is a wealth engineering tool and not just home buying.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast recently released a new episode featuring Kirsten Jordan, founder of The Kirsten Jordan Team at Corcoran and the first female broker cast on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York.In this strategic conversation, Jordan reveals what separates leaders who build lasting wealth from those who chase commissions. She doesn't offer quick fixes or transaction tactics. She offers a framework for thinking about real estate as a comprehensive strategy for generational security and freedom. The episode, titled "Beyond Million Dollar Listing: Real Estate as a Wealth Strategy," explores the gap between what most people think real estate is and what it actually can be.Jordan has ranked #1 in Manhattan for transactions in 2023, built a $1.5+ billion real estate advisory practice, and done it all without sacrificing her integrity or her family. Jordan explains, early in her career, she was underestimated and undervalued. She worked seven days a week for another agent, doing everything from soup to nuts; much of it was work that wasn't a strength for her. She didn't have the framework or operational experience she needed. But rather than let that define her, she let it clarify what she needed to learn. When she finally built a team, everything changed."As soon as you start taking certain things off your plate, you will never take those things back. That forced me to focus on my highest and best use, and that's when real wealth building began," says Jordan.Her journey on Bravo's Million Dollar Listing was transformational, but not in the way most people think. Rather than making her phone ring off the hook, it taught her something more valuable: how to be intentional about her brand and her presence. She realized she hadn't been strategic enough about positioning herself as the broker she wanted to be. That lesson applied to her entire business model.Today, Jordan works with high-net-worth clients in conversations most people never hear. She understands that real estate isn't about transactions—it's about wealth engineering. It's about building security, creating leverage, and protecting capital. It's about understanding how asset ownership, strategy, and intentionality compound over time to create generational wealth."Real estate is a wealth strategy, not just home buying. Women need to understand asset ownership, leverage, and how to use real estate to hedge against inflation and build the security and freedom they want for themselves and their families," she explains.Beyond her business success, Jordan is passionate about helping families navigate learning disabilities in education. She's a fierce advocate for families who don't have resources for children with special needs.This episode speaks directly to anyone who's been underestimated, anyone wondering how to build lasting wealth on their own terms, anyone caught between ambition and values, and anyone ready to think strategically instead of transactionally about money and security.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with over 70,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

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