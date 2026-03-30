CCM Magazine Reveals Tommee Profitt as April Cover Story

CCM Magazine (April 2026)

He’s bold, creative, and a reminder that Christian music can still be unpredictable, artistic, and honestly a little dangerous in the best way. That’s rare. That’s worth putting front and center.” — Logan Sekulow, CCM Magazine Publisher & Co-Editor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCM Magazine has revealed award-winning producer, composer, and artist Tommee Profitt as the April cover story with today’s first look at this month’s cover. One of Christian music’s most fascinating creators, Profitt sat down with CCM for a cover story and long form video interview, and additional video content available exclusively on CCM's YouTube and at CCMMagazine.com Profitt's new Easter-themed album, The Resurrection of a King (Capitol Christian Music Group), was released on March 27, 2026.“I felt called to worship leading when I was a teenager, but I didn’t have the voice,” says Profitt, whose new album features collaborations with Phil Wickham, CeCe Winans, CROWDER, Jenn Johnson, Ben Fuller, Jon Reddick, Jeremy Rosado, and more. "Moses told God he couldn’t lead because he didn’t have the voice. And God gave him Aaron. I feel like God has given me these incredible singers to come alongside me.”The CCM staff was so moved by the new album and the originality of the artist that they dedicated a single cover (titled “One of One”) for April — a distinct departure from the standard double cover that has become a fixture of the newly re-launched CCM Magazine.Says Amanda Sekulow, CCM Magazine Co-Editor: "There were moments during The Resurrection of a King where I just had to stop because it hit me emotionally in a way I wasn’t expecting. It’s powerful, it’s layered, and it carries a real sense of purpose. That’s what made this cover story so exciting for me, getting to help showcase not just the music, but the heart behind it in a way that people can fully experience."Adds Logan Sekulow, CCM Magazine Publisher & Co-Editor: “One of One came out of the reality that Tommee Profitt doesn’t really have a peer, he’s built something entirely his own. Giving him this cover felt right because it’s genuine, just like he is. He’s bold, creative, and a reminder that Christian music can still be unpredictable, artistic, and honestly a little dangerous in the best way. That’s rare. That’s worth putting front and center.”The April rollout will include exclusive content across CCM’s platforms:* Cover Reveal – Monday, March 30* Longform Cover Story & Video Interview Release – Wednesday, April 1* Exclusive studio production breakdowns of two brand-new tracks from The Resurrection of a King exclusively on CCM’s YouTube channel and CCMMagazine.com – Friday, April 3About CCM Magazine: With each new cover story, CCM Magazine continues its mission of honoring the artists who laid the groundwork for Contemporary Christian Music while shining a spotlight on the next generation carrying it forward. New content is released daily on the website and social media. Originally founded in 1978, CCM Magazine was the first publication to coin the phrase “CCM” for Contemporary Christian Music, covering the Jesus Music movement and the rise of artists who would go on to define a billion-dollar industry. Under new ownership by Logan and Amanda Sekulow as of August 2025, CCM is reimagined for the digital age, building an interactive network of stories, interviews, performances, podcasts, and exclusive content for today’s Christian music audience. For more information, visit CCMmagazine.com.About Tommee Profitt: Over the past decade, Profitt has achieved tremendous success as an artist, producer, songwriter, and award-winning composer for TV & Film. Profitt, a lifelong musician who taught himself to play piano as a child, started producing his own music at age 12. His cinematic releases have reached over 100 billion global lifetime streams and views across all platforms and have garnered widespread success in the sync world with over 300 sync placements in movie trailers, TV promos, and video games.Profitt has also earned accolades and acclaim for his genre-warping production and collaborations with artists such as Migos, Avril Lavigne, Josh Groban and NF (co-writing and producing his 2017 single “Let You Down”, 8x platinum + No. 1 Top 40 Radio Single), including 23 RIAA Platinum and 26 RIAA Gold certifications.One of Profitt's most personal accomplishments has been producing a one-of-a-kind Christmas project in 2020 titled "The Birth Of A King", in which he imbues familiar carols with gravity and power with his orchestral and emotionally stirring arrangements. This project alone has generated over 200M global streams and has since become an annual live destination concert event. In 2025, over 20 artists, a 50-piece orchestra, and a 100-person choir gathered in Nashville to perform for a sold-out Bridgestone Arena audience of over 12,000 from all over the world.# # #Director of Photography: Patrick JohnsonCover Photographer / Layout Design: Alicia St Gelais

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