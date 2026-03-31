CREA Helps AMV Digital Media Renew Its Lease at Premier Production Facility in Culver City, CA

AMV Digital Media renews in Culver City. (image: Google)

CREA’s Ted Simpson and Myles Vargas-Smith Negotiate Renewal Package and Landlord Concessions for Broadcast Streaming Leader

Ted and Myles were professional, easy to work with, and brought off-market knowledge to the table to achieve better results than initially thought possible.” — Eric Duke, President of AMV Digital Media

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EL SEGUNDO, CA (PRESS RELEASE) March 31, 2026. Commercial Real Estate Advisors (CREA) , a boutique commercial real estate brokerage, is pleased to announce that it has helped its client, AMV Digital Media , renew its lease for five years at 12950 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA.The 12,000-square-foot office and production facility features above-standard electrical infrastructure and dark fiber connectivity, both critical to AMV’s ability to service large-scale live-streamed events for some of the biggest names in broadcasting.CREA’s Founder and CEO, Ted Simpson, who represented AMV Digital Media alongside Vice President Myles Vargas-Smith , commented, “AMV has highly specialized production requirements that are nearly impossible to relocate. Above-standard electrical and dark fiber aren’t something you find in a typical office space. With a lease renewal a year out and the West LA office market rebounding from the COVID years, we knew we had to get creative to generate leverage.”Through market knowledge and creative thinking, Simpson and Vargas-Smith identified other locations with similar dark fiber connectivity due to comparable former occupants. By sourcing viable alternatives, CREA created the negotiating leverage needed to achieve an agreeable renewal package along with above-market concessions. AMV will continue operating at the best-positioned facility in Los Angeles with no moving headaches or costs.​​AMV Digital Media is a leading provider of streaming broadcast management and live television production services.Eric Duke, President of AMV Digital Media, commented, “Ted and Myles were professional, easy to work with, and brought off-market knowledge to the table to achieve better results than initially thought possible. I highly recommend hiring them to negotiate your next lease.”Vargas-Smith commented, “When a tenant’s space requirements are this specialized, relocation can disrupt the entire operation. Our job was to find a way to keep AMV where they belong while making sure the economics worked in their favor. That’s what we delivered.”About CREACREA is a global commercial real estate brokerage and investment firm dedicated to helping clients make informed real estate decisions. We offer our clients decades of big firm experience delivered with the personalized service of a boutique brokerage. We are headquartered in El Segundo, California. For more information, visit www.crea-la.com About AMV Digital MediaAMV Digital Media is the leading provider of complete streaming live broadcast management, broadcast transmission worldwide, live television production, creative and media services in the digital media industry. They take a broadcast approach to streaming/digital media and enable the world’s largest, innovative webcasts and live events. For more information, visit https://www.allmobilevideo.com/ Media contact:

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