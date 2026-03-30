DannLaw Offers Free Legal Consultation to Unpaid TSA Employees Facing Financial Hardship

I have spent my career fighting for the rights of working people," said Dann. " seasoned counsel makes a real difference. We urge affected TSA employees in Ohio to protect their financial futures.” — Marc Dann

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DannLaw, a nationally recognized consumer rights law firm, is reaching out to Ohio and Kentucky based Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees who have not received pay since February 14, 2026, to offer free legal guidance on banking, credit, and debt repayment issues arising from the government standoff that is preventing hard working TSA agents from getting paid.As mortgage payments, car loans, and other bills continue to come due, many of these dedicated public servants are facing mounting financial pressure through no fault of their own."These are hardworking Americans who show up every day to protect the traveling public, and they deserve to be paid for their service," said Marc Dann, Founding Partner of DannLaw and former Ohio Attorney General. "No one should have to choose between doing their duty to their country and keeping a roof over their family's head. We are stepping up because these employees need to know their rights and understand the options available to them."DannLaw will be presenting a one hour informational event, free of charge, to anyone affected who wants to understand their rights on April 2, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Interested TSA workers can register here: https://clemetrobar-org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xt4uP0hETKelCkcsmUh99w DannLaw is also prepared to assist affected Ohio-based TSA employees with a range of legal concerns that may result from the disruption in pay, including but not limited to: their rights under consumer protection laws; dealing with mortgage lenders, auto loan servicers, and credit card companies; addressing late fees, penalties, and negative credit reporting stemming from delayed pay checks; exploring available hardship programs; and protecting themselves against aggressive debt collectors."When people stop getting paid, the financial consequences can snowball quickly," Dann added. "A missed payment can trigger late fees, higher interest rates, and damage to credit scores that can take years to repair. We want Ohio and Kentucky's TSA employees to know that there are legal protections available to them, and we are here to help them navigate this difficult time."DannLaw encourages all affected TSA employees in Ohio who have experienced a lapse in pay since February 14, 2026, to reach out as soon as possible for a confidential consultation at no cost. Employees can contact the firm by emailing TSAHelp@dannlaw.com with a brief description of their situation, and a member of the DannLaw team will respond promptly."As a former Attorney General, I have spent my career fighting for the rights of working people," said Dann. "This is exactly the kind of situation where experienced legal counsel can make a real difference. We urge every affected TSA employee in Ohio to reach out so we can help them protect their financial futures."This program is being offered in collaboration with the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, which is assisting in coordinating the webinar and expanding outreach to ensure impacted TSA employees are aware of available legal resources. Through this partnership, the program aims to connect affected individuals with timely, practical guidance and support during this period of financial uncertaintyAbout DannLawDannLaw is a consumer rights law firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. Founded by Marc Dann, former Attorney General of the State of Ohio, the firm has built a national reputation for advocating on behalf of individuals facing financial hardship, including matters involving predatory lending, wrongful foreclosure, debt collection abuse, and consumer fraud. DannLaw is committed to ensuring that everyday Americans have access to high-quality legal representation when they need it most.###Media Inquiries: For press inquiries or to schedule an interview with Marc Dann, please contact DannLaw at mdann@dannlaw.com or 330-651-3131

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.