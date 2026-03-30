Visual Artist Clave Arts Gains International Recognition with Series of Exhibition Placements and Publications

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clave Arts, a visual arts practice focused on creating calming, grounding environments through nature-inspired paintings, has achieved a series of significant exhibition placements and professional milestones over recent months, establishing a growing presence in both virtual and international art venues.

Founded by Claudia Vergara, the artist's work, which draws from light, water, horizon, and natural forms, has been selected for multiple curated exhibitions and publications. Most notably, a painting was presented at Red Dot Miami during Miami Art Week in December 2025, where pieces from the Ocean Bliss and Stillness series were displayed alongside leading galleries and contemporary artists from around the globe.

According to Vergara, the work is designed to be "lived with rather than looked at briefly," creating visual environments that support nervous system regulation through repetition, visual consistency, and gentle variation. This approach is informed by decades of interdisciplinary study, including a PhD focused on identity development, graduate training in art history and geological sciences, and over fifteen years of work at the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Additional recent placements include selection for the juried international virtual exhibition "Light and Shadow," participation in "Bound by Emotion" presented by Opulent Art Gallery last February 6-27, 2026, and inclusion in "The Art of Saltwater," a curated coffee table book featuring over 70 coastal-inspired artists and designers. Claudia Vergara's work was also featured in "Nocturne: A Show of Good Spirits" and the portfolio book "Contemporary Art: Framework For Developing Your Ideas" developed through the European Cultural Academy in Venice.

Clave Arts uses layered materials including acrylics, alcohol inks, mica powders, and resin to create depth and light that subtly shifts throughout the day. Representatives from the practice note that the paintings are created with understanding that not everyone has access to open skies, coastlines, or quiet natural spaces, but everyone has a nervous system shaped by what they see every day.

Looking ahead, the practice plans to expand toward medium and large-scale paintings designed for healing and transition, and to develop an Art for Healing course drawing on research in identity development, perception, and emotional regulation.

About Clave Arts

Clave Arts creates paintings that offer visual steadiness in a world shaped by noise and urgency. Drawing from water, sky, horizon, and natural forms, the work is designed to support calm and visual balance in living and working spaces. The practice integrates fine art with research-backed understanding of perception, learning, and emotional regulation.

Learn more at https://linktr.ee/clavearts.

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