IGY Marinas and Marina Bahia Golfito Announce Extended Strategic Partnership

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GOLFO DULCE, COSTA RICA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IGY Marinas, an industry leader in the development and management of iconic marina destinations, and Marina Bahia Golfito, Costa Rica’s premier eco-luxury yachting destination, are pleased to announce the extension of their strategic agreement to further develop and promote Marina Bahia Golfo Dulce, Costa Rica as a flagship destination for superyachts and discerning mariners from around the world.Built on a shared vision of sustainability, world-class service, and unparalleled marine hospitality, the extended agreement strengthens the long-term collaboration between IGY and Marina Bahia Golfito as they continue bringing luxury yachting experiences and transformative eco-luxurious adventures to the breathtaking Golfo Dulce region of Costa Rica. Marina Bahia Golfito lies in one of the most biodiverse and ecologically protected areas on the planet, offering superyacht guests access to lush rainforests, spectacular beaches, and immersive wildlife encounters while maintaining a deep commitment to environmental stewardship.In recent years, Costa Rica has emerged as one of the most compelling new charter frontiers in the Americas. With growing demand. With growing demand for expedition-style itineraries, eco-conscious travel, and off-the-beaten-path cruising grounds, the country’s Pacific coast — and particularly the Golfo Dulce region — is increasingly recognized as a viable and strategic superyacht and charter destination. Marina Bahia Golfito plays a central role in this evolution, providing the infrastructure, service standards, and environmental stewardship required to support sustained charter growth in the region.“The extension of our partnership with Marina Bahia Golfito reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional destinations for captains, owners, and crew alike,” said CEO of IGY Marinas, Steven English. “Costa Rica’s ‘Pura Vida’ spirit and this marina’s unique eco-luxury experience resonate deeply with our global clientele. We are excited to build on this momentum and bring even more visitors to this stunning and sustainably managed corner of the world.”“The recent visit of two IGY Trident vessels to Marina Bahia Golfito highlights the strength and value of the IGY Trident program”, said Gili Wojnowich, Vice President of Operations & Yacht Services at IGY Marinas. “With guaranteed dockage, priority services, and seamless access across our global marina network, Trident membership ensures an elevated experience for owners and captains. Marina Bahia Golfito is a perfect example of how these benefits come together in an extraordinary and environmentally responsible destination.”Their presence underscores the destination’s growing appeal among leading superyacht owners and captains and reinforces its strategic importance within the IGY network.“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with IGY Marinas and welcome Trident fleet vessels to our docks,” said Pedro Abdalla, Marina Director at Marina Bahia Golfito. “This extended agreement builds on our shared efforts to elevate Costa Rica as a world-class yachting hub while preserving the incredible natural environment that makes this destination so special.”The expansion also supports continued enhancements to marina infrastructure and services, including a natural pool, fitness center, and crew showers, further elevating destination concierge support and sustainable development initiatives that strengthen Marina Bahia Golfito’s standing as one of the Pacific’s most desirable and environmentally responsible superyacht ports.### ENDS ###About IGY MarinasIGY’s worldwide network of marina destinations sets industry-leading standards for service and quality in nautical tourism. IGY is the only global portfolio of premium yachting destinations, serving over 10,000 annual customers at 24 destinations across 14 countries.IGY’s unprecedented collection of marinas spans the Americas, Europe, and Middle East, serves a variety of vessel types, and is the favored port for many of the world’s largest yachts. IGY’s Trident Club further elevates superyacht services as a groundbreaking invitation-only membership club for yachts with valuable benefits such as guaranteed dockage. As a proud subsidiary of MarineMax, a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HZO), IGY Marinas benefits from its affiliation with the world’s largest recreational boat retailer and other MarineMax companies including Fraser Yachts ( www.fraseryachts.com ) and Northrop & Johnson ( www.northropandjohnson.com ). MarineMax not only holds a dominant position in boat sales but also excels in yacht brokerage, charter services, and overall maritime support. Discover IGY Marinas’ network at www.igymarinas.com and IGY Trident Club at www.igytrident.com IGY Media Contact: PR@IGYMarinas.comAbout Marina Bahia GolfitoOne of the most vibrant destinations in Costa Rica, located in Golfo Dulce." Framed by the lush mangroves of Corcovado and Piedras Blancas National Parks, it is home to some of the richest biodiversity in the world. Nestled where the rainforest meets the sea, Marina Bahia Golfito is a thriving example of Costa Rican hospitality with a waterfront hotel and state-of-the-art marina designed for eco-adventurers, boaters, Nature researchers, and outdoor lovers of all ages and interests who come to reconnect with Nature through an array of immersive adventures and activities. The 54-slip, full-service marina provides fuel services and an experienced marina staff to assist with any needs while in port. The marina village is curated with shops and services from beauty stores to ice cream shops, and more. The Amaka Ocean Living Lodge is a secluded waterfront sanctuary offering accommodations for travelers extending their stay in the area.About Enjoy GroupEnjoy Group is a Costa Rican company with over 50 years of experience in the development, operation, and management of hospitality, gastronomy, and real estate projects. Founded in 1973 by Rubén Pacheco Lutz, it grew from a small hotel operation in San José to become a regional leader known for its operational excellence, long-term vision, and deep understanding of lifestyle destinations.

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