Walker Hayes Headlines Free Student Outreach Event at NDSU with Evangelist Nick Hall

Pulse Evangelism marks 20 years since its founding event at the same campus with a free night of music, worship, and Gospel for North Dakota students.

I was once a broke college student trying to see Jesus move on a campus. God moved then, and I believe He's going to move again on April 10.” — Nick Hall

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pulse Evangelism , Nick Hall's global evangelistic ministry reaching 989 million people with the Gospel, announces Pack the SHAC , a free student-led outreach event at North Dakota State University on Friday, April 10, 2026. The event will be held at the Sanford Health Athletic Complex (SHAC)—the same venue where Pulse held its very first event in 2006. Pack the SHAC will feature live music from country artist Walker Hayes, worship with River Valley AGES, and a Gospel message from Evangelist Nick Hall and Pulse 100 Evangelist Zach Van Batavia Admission is open to the public and free for all high school and college students across the Fargo-Moorhead region and North Dakota with a text-in code. Every student who responds to the Gospel, whether they are making a first-time decision, rededicating their life, or asking a question about finding Jesus, will be connected to a local church. This system has connected thousands to local congregations across the country.Pack the SHAC is presented by Pulse Evangelism in partnership with True Love, a student-led campus ministry founded at NDSU by Pulse 100 Evangelist Zach Van Batavia. For event information, visit pulse.org/packtheshac.Twenty years ago this spring, Nick Hall was a student at NDSU when he organized what would become Pulse Evangelism’s first-ever event — a gathering rooted in prayer and a burden to reach his generation with the message of Jesus. In the two decades since, Pulse has reached more than 989 million people with the Gospel, trained more than 500 young evangelists through its Pulse 100 program, and expanded into digital campaigns, global broadcasts, and training schools. The origin story, however, has always lived in Fargo.“I was once a broke college student trying to see Jesus move on a campus. God moved then, and I believe He’s going to move again on April 10. This is not a nostalgia tour. This is a new generation taking the baton. I can’t wait to stand on that stage with Zach and watch God do what only He can do,” said Nick Hall.Zach Van Batavia arrived at NDSU years later carrying the same burden. He began holding prayer nights in his dorm room; four students joined him. From those gatherings grew True Love — a campus ministry built on 1 John 4:10: “This is love: not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins.” True Love expanded from nightly prayer into street evangelism, service to Fargo’s homeless population, and citywide worship gatherings. When Zach approached NDSU about hosting a large outreach event at NDSU, a university staff member told him: “This sounds exactly like what a student named Nick Hall did almost twenty years ago.” That connection led Zach to Nick, who invited him into Pulse 100. Pack the SHAC is the night those two stories meet on one stage.“True Love was born in a dorm room. We had no stage, no budget, just a burden. Pulse helped us see that this burden is bigger than NDSU — it’s for a generation. Pack the SHAC is our invitation to every student in North Dakota: come and see what Jesus does with people who are willing to show up,” said Zach Van Batavia.Walker Hayes, the country artist known for the multi-platinum hit “Fancy Like” and his widely followed journey of faith and sobriety, will headline the evening. For more on Zach’s story and his road to Pack the SHAC, visit pulse.org/story/zachvanbatavia.To learn more about Pack the SHAC, visit pulse.org/packtheshac. To support the mission, visit pulse.org/give.

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