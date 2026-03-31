Weeks after a Florida homeowner used ChatGPT to sell a home $100K over asking in 5 days, AI 101 gives Loan Officers an AI roadmap for banking and mortgage.

MONO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a Cooper City, Florida homeowner recently used ChatGPT to price, market, and negotiate the sale of his home without a real estate agent — closing in five days at $100,000 above every broker’s estimate — the story ran in Fortune, NBC, Newsweek, and the New York Post and sparked urgent conversation across the banking, mortgage, and real estate industries. Today, Chris Johnstone, founder of Connection Incorporated and one of the mortgage industry’s foremost practitioners of artificial intelligence, releases AI 101: The Ultimate Guide for Loan Officers, a practical guide for banking and mortgage executives navigating the AI transformation already underway in consumer lending.The Florida story is a signal, not an anomaly. Artificial intelligence platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and Perplexity are already influencing which mortgage professionals and lenders consumers contact when they are ready to buy or refinance a home. These systems generate real-time lending recommendations based on publicly available data, creating a new consumer discovery channel that operates entirely outside traditional marketing, advertising, and referral relationships. The banking and mortgage institutions best represented in that layer of AI knowledge are the ones consumers are hearing about first.“The Florida ChatGPT home sale story confirmed what consumers are already doing quietly. They are asking AI who to call for a mortgage. The institutions and professionals that understand how those answers are generated will capture business that their competition does not even know it is losing.”— Chris Johnstone, author, AI 101: The Ultimate Guide for Loan OfficersPublished this week and available at www.loaibook.com , AI 101 draws on Johnstone’s years of building and deploying AI systems inside active mortgage businesses across the United States and Canada. The book examines how large language models determine which lenders to recommend to consumers, how banking and mortgage organizations can build the digital authority that AI systems recognize and surface, and how AI-powered tools are changing borrower outreach, referral partner development, and loan pipeline management at scale.While written with mortgage professionals as the primary audience, the analysis in AI 101 applies directly to banking executives, credit union leadership, real estate professionals, and any financial services organization whose clients make decisions about home financing. The AI shift documented in the book affects how branch managers attract borrowers, how banks compete for first-time buyers, and how the entire consumer lending ecosystem will be reorganized around AI-driven discovery over the coming years.“We are at the same inflection point the internet created for financial services in the late 1990s, except the window to act is far shorter. The institutions that moved early on digital owned the next decade. The same dynamic is playing out now with AI.”— Chris Johnstone, founder, Connection IncorporatedJohnstone is the creator of the Loan Officer AI CRM, an AI-powered platform for mortgage professionals available at www.loanofficercrm.ai , and the host of the Loan Officer Podcast at www.loanofficerpodcast.com , which covers emerging technology and strategy in the lending industry. He also hosts LO AI Friday, a free weekly AI training program drawing mortgage and banking professionals from across North America every Friday at noon EST. His perspective is built from direct deployment inside the industry, not outside observation of it.AI 101: The Ultimate Guide for Loan Officers is available now at www.loaibook.com . Bulk copies for executive teams, banking associations, and industry training programs are available upon request. Review copies and media kits are available through the contact information above.ABOUT AI 101: THE ULTIMATE GUIDE FOR LOAN OFFICERSAI 101: The Ultimate Guide for Loan Officers is the first comprehensive, practitioner-written guide to how artificial intelligence is changing consumer behavior in mortgage lending, banking, and real estate. The book provides banking executives, mortgage professionals, and lending organizations with a practical framework for understanding how AI recommendation platforms influence consumer decisions in financial services and what to do about it. Available at www.loaibook.com ABOUT CHRIS JOHNSTONE AND CONNECTION INCORPORATEDChris Johnstone is the founder of Connection Incorporated and the creator of the Loan Officer AI CRM ( www.loanofficercrm.ai ), an artificial intelligence platform built for the mortgage lending industry. He is the host of the Loan Officer Podcast ( www.loanofficerpodcast.com ) and LO AI Friday, a free weekly AI training program for mortgage professionals. Johnstone is recognized as a leading practitioner voice on the impact of artificial intelligence in consumer lending and financial services. Connection Incorporated is headquartered in Mono, Ontario, Canada.NOTE TO EDITORSChris Johnstone is available for live morning show appearances, talk show interviews, broadcast news segments, podcast interviews, and executive briefings. He offers producers a practitioner’s perspective on artificial intelligence in consumer lending and real estate — grounded in direct industry experience and suited to mainstream audiences. His commentary on the intersection of AI and consumer finance consistently generates strong viewer engagement and audience sharing.Suggested interview topics include: how AI platforms are influencing which mortgage lenders consumers contact first; what the ChatGPT home sale story means for buyers, sellers, and lenders; how banks and credit unions can adapt their digital positioning for an AI-driven consumer market; and practical AI strategies that mortgage and real estate professionals can implement now. Johnstone is also available for rapid-response commentary on breaking news related to AI in real estate, banking, and consumer finance.###MEDIA CONTACTChris JohnstoneFounder, Connection Incorporatedcwjstone@gmail.com

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