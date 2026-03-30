Screendollars Reaches Audience of 7 Million Monthly Readers, Expanding Its Influence Across the Global Film Industry

Digital film platform reports rapid growth across newsletter, website, and social media, strengthening its role as a trusted source for movie industry insights.

Our goal is to create a single destination where the film industry can access reliable insights, discover opportunities, and understand how the theatrical business is evolving” — Thaddeus Bouchard, President of Screendollars

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Screendollars , a leading publisher of digital media focused on the theatrical movie industry, today announced that it has surpassed 7 million monthly readers and viewers across its email newsletters, website, and social media platforms. This milestone marks a significant achievement in the company’s emergence as a widely referenced and trusted source for information on movies, celebrities, studios, distributors, and movie theatres.Screendollars provides a centralized hub of information related to theatrically released feature films, box office performance, cinemas, and key trends shaping the global movie business. By combining data-driven insights with industry analysis, the platform enables film industry professionals to stay informed and make better business decisions.“Our goal has always been to create a single destination where professionals across the movie industry can access reliable information, discover opportunities, and better understand how the theatrical business is evolving,” said Thaddeus Bouchard, President of Screendollars. “Reaching 7 million monthly readers and viewers demonstrates the growing demand for clear, consolidated insights into the film industry.”Platform Growth and Reach• Screendollars Newsletter: 1.6 million monthly emails sent to 320,000 subscribers• Screendollars Website: 1.2 million+ monthly visitors• Social Media Reach: 4.8 million+ monthly viewersKey Features of Screendollars• Box office reporting and analysis• Box office forecasts• Movie release calendar• Directory of movie theatres• Listings for studios, distributors, and vendors• Daily industry news updates• Movie trailers and marketing hub• Original video contentAbout ScreendollarsScreendollars is a digital media and industry intelligence platform dedicated to the global theatrical movie business. It provides box office analysis, release tracking, industry news, and multimedia content to film industry professionals worldwide.

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