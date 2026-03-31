Sharing the Power Foundation Appoints Samantha Phillips Beers as Executive Director

Experienced Environmental Attorney and Policy Leader Brings Three Decades of Experience to Advance the Foundation's Growing Mission

Samantha is uniquely positioned to lead the foundation forward—driving economic development, expanding workforce development, and increasing access to affordable, reliable energy for all.” — Gilbert Campbell, Chairman of the Board

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharing the Power Foundation (www.sharingthepower.org) has appointed Samantha Phillips Beers as Executive Director. “Samantha’s depth of experience and strategic vision in environmental law and policy, along with extensive community engagement, makes her uniquely positioned to lead the foundation forward—driving economic development, expanding workforce development programs, and increasing access to affordable, reliable energy for all. Focusing on these areas will build healthy communities and cultivate the next generation of leaders. Under her leadership and through working with our core partners, we have an opportunity to expand our impact by investing in communities, supporting workforce development, and advancing access to affordable and reliable clean energy,” said Gilbert Campbell, Chairman of the Board of Sharing the Power Foundation and Founder & CEO of Volt Energy Utility LLC.

Phillips Beers will call on the deep expertise she developed during her 30-plus years at the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), where she held several leadership positions, including managing environmental enforcement, environmental justice, the National Environmental Policy Act, Opportunity Zones, children’s health programs, and tribal programs. Following her years of government service, she spent two years as Of Counsel at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, drawing on her extensive environmental and community outreach experience to identify and manage risks and develop timely responses to meet client needs. As a seasoned tactician, she routinely invites all stakeholders to the table, ensuring a safe space for regulators—state, local, and federal—community members, and corporate partners to collaborate and develop a successful path forward.

“The foundation has already invested in organizations advancing environmental health, energy access, and workforce development, and I look forward to building on that momentum by expanding support for women-owned and veteran businesses, strengthening partnerships with tribal communities, and preparing the next generation of energy and sustainability leaders,” said Samantha Phillips Beers, Executive Director of Sharing the Power Foundation. Phillips Beers is a graduate of Haverford College and the University of California, Berkeley, School of Law. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Environmental Lawyers and has been recognized for her community leadership, including receiving the 2015 Hispanic Choice Award for Community Advocate of the Year. She serves on several nonprofit boards, including Puentes de Salud in Philadelphia and the Grand Canyon Conservancy. Sharing the Power Foundation invests in organizations and programs that build healthy communities and prepare the next generation of energy and sustainability leaders.

About Sharing the Power Foundation

Sharing the Power Foundation invests in organizations and programs that build healthy communities while preparing the next generation of energy and sustainability leaders in communities from Appalachia to Atlanta. Funded primarily by revenue produced through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) from Volt Energy Utility LLC, a national solar energy development firm that develops and operates utility-scale solar projects, the foundation provides corporate partners and offtakers opportunities to support environmental organizations of their choice or through the foundation’s guidance and recommendations.

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