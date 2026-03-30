TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Indictment of Rossville Woman

FAYETTE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Rossville woman.

In May 2025, at the request of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation began looking into allegations of fraudulent TennCare billing by a care provider. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information indicating that Shenika Vonsha Mason (DOB 9/29/82) submitted fraudulent claims to TennCare during two periods: September through December 2023 and January through August 2025.

On March 23, 2026, the Fayette County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Mason with one count of TennCare Fraud $10,000 to $60,000, and one count of Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000. With the assistance of the Collierville Police Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Mason was arrested and booked into the Fayette County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.