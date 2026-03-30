Palmetto Moon Announces 10th Georgia Location, Opening in Columbus on June 6

This is a market our customers have been asking for, and their feedback continues to guide our growth. We look forward to joining the community and welcoming everyone on opening day.” — John Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Palmetto Moon

COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmetto Moon is continuing its expansion in Georgia with a new store opening at Columbus Park Crossing (5550 Whittlesey Blvd., Suite 880, Columbus, GA 31909), with a Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for Saturday, June 6, 2026.This new location marks Palmetto Moon’s 10th store in Georgia, a major milestone for the brand as it continues to grow its presence across the Southeast. The Columbus store builds on the company’s strong momentum throughout the state and reinforces Georgia as a key market in its ongoing expansion.Known for its welcoming atmosphere and carefully curated assortment, Palmetto Moon offers a one-stop shop for the whole family featuring apparel, footwear, drinkware, gifts, collegiate gear, accessories, and more.“We’re excited to continue growing in Georgia with our 10th store and to bring Palmetto Moon to Columbus,” said John Thomas, CEO. “This is a market our customers have been asking for, and their feedback continues to guide our growth. We look forward to joining the community and welcoming everyone on opening day.”Inside, shoppers will discover a bright and welcoming store filled with favorite Southern and lifestyle brands like YETI, Simply Southern, Local Boy, Burlebo, FP Movement, AFTCO, and Chubbies. The Columbus location will also feature a selection of University of Georgia collegiate apparel alongside Palmetto Moon’s popular 2-for-$30 graphic tees, locally inspired gifts, and seasonal home décor.Founded in Charleston, South Carolina in 2002, Palmetto Moon has grown from a single kiosk into a beloved Southern lifestyle retailer with locations across South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Virginia.Palmetto Moon is currently hiring for part-time and full-time positions and is seeking enthusiastic team members passionate about customer service and community connection. To apply visit: www.palmettomoononline.com/pages/join-our-crew Guests are encouraged to RSVP and follow event updates on the official Facebook Event Page , where Palmetto Moon will share reminders, sneak peeks, and details leading up to opening day.

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