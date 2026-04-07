Medical Vein Clinic Adds Dr. David Gutierrez to Its Team of Proven Vein Specialists

Board-Certified General Surgeon, David Gutierrez, MD FACS Physician, joins Medical Vein Clinic's Team of Specialists in San Antonio Texas Dr. John Hogg, Founder/CEO leads a team of specialists dedicated to helping people lead healthier lives through the treatment and management of vein disorders. Medical Vein Clinic’s warm, caring staff and spacious, spa-like facilities put its patients at ease Medical Vein Clinic was started to give patients suffering from vein diseases an expert and caring medical treatment home

General Surgeon to Help Treat a Growing Number of San Antonians and Beyond Experiencing Vein Problems

Our medical team has some of the most experienced vein specialists in the country, and that team has gotten even stronger with Dr. Gutierrez joining us.” — John S. Hogg, MD

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Vein Clinic, the leading, regional practice treating vein disease, has hired Dr. David Gutierrez as its newest physician. A board-certified general surgeon, Dr. Gutierrez, MD FACS, brings more than two decades of experience in minimally-invasive and aesthetic procedures.

Prior to Medical Vein Clinic, Dr. Gutierrez was Chief of Surgery/General & Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Franklin Medical Center in Louisiana for 10 years, and served as general surgeon at Sanford Health in Minnesota for five years. Dr. Gutierrez was also Assistant Professor of Surgery at Louisiana State University/Oschner Monroe Hospital.

Before pursuing a career in medicine and surgery, Dr. Gutierrez served four years in the U.S. Navy as an avionics technician aboard an aircraft carrier. A civilian pilot, he volunteered for Pilots for Patients, ferrying patients from rural Louisiana to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“Our medical team has some of the most experienced vein specialists in the country, and that team has gotten even stronger with Dr. Gutierrez joining us,” said Medical Vein Clinic Founder, John S. Hogg, MD. “Dr. Gutierrez is a personable, patient-care-first general surgeon who will provide San Antonians and beyond–those who suffer from vein disorders–a higher quality of life.”

Nearly 30% of the U.S. population suffer from vein disease, but that number is higher in San Antonio due to many factors including the city’s large Hispanic population (vein disease is more prevalent within this demographic), hot climate, and the high number of sedentary jobs. Diet and obesity also factor in. Just under 1 million adults (71%) in Bexar County are classified as overweight or obese based on their Body Mass Index (BMI), versus 38.6% nationally.

Medical Vein Clinic is solely focused on helping an estimated 1,000,000–plus patients in the San Antonio MSA and beyond with vascular and lymphatic disease. The clinic is the only local provider to use the most advanced and sensitive ultrasounds (11), dedicated to diagnosing leg vein disease and blood clots.

Medical Vein Clinic has treated more than 50,000 patients since opening the doors of its first location in 2017. In 2023, the practice opened its second location, a 17,000+ square foot spa-like clinic in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio to meet the demand for exceptional care for patients experiencing circulation issues in their legs.

Medical Vein Clinic is dedicated to educating the public about vein, lymphatic, and arterial diseases. The practice offers a screening quiz on its website to help people determine if their swollen, painful legs could be a vein or lymphatic disorder that needs medical attention.

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About Medical Vein Clinic - Since opening its doors in 2017, Medical Vein Clinic has helped 50,000-plus patients with vein, artery and lymphatic diseases lead fuller, healthier lives. Founded by John S. Hogg, MD, the clinic’s non-surgical treatments using state-of-the-art equipment are covered by medical insurance. Medical Vein Clinic has two conveniently located clinics in San Antonio: their Stone Oak facility and another clinic in Alamo Ranch/Northwest San Antonio. MVC’s caring medical professionals are fluent in both English and Spanish.

Welcome to Medical Vein Clinic. Get to know us.

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