Family, Magic, Strength, Courage, Discover A New Hero in 'The Girl with the Blade of Bone'

The Girl with the Blade of Bone by Adam B. Ford

Author Adam B. Ford weaves a compelling story of courage and adventure in a new middle-grade fantasy.

I want readers to feel that they are as strong as they want to be, to fight against fascism, to slay monsters both imaginary and real.” — Adam B. Ford

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Book Review is excited to share THE GIRL WITH THE BLADE OF BONE (H Bar Press), a new middle-grade fantasy from Adam B. Ford.

THE GIRL WITH THE BLADE OF BONE is a tale told from a grandmother to her grandchildren through bedtime stories. Gramma Nini tells of the exploits of brave Nelaka, her dog Kaze, and her magic sword, which was crafted from the bone of an ancient whale.

As the stories move from past to present, an approaching army threatens the town. Gramma Nini is sure that Nelaka will save the town yet again, despite the disbelief of the townspeople, and she goes out every night to make sure the girl with the blade of bone is ready to be a hero once more.

Adam B. Ford often centers his books on brave female characters, like Nelaka.

“I like to write books where the hero is a strong girl,” said Ford. “Girls who are unafraid and bold need to see themselves in stories, and boys need to see that girls can save the day. In essence, this book is an adventure story, but with a strong female protagonist.”

As themes of war and rising authoritarianism feel increasingly present in daily life, THE GIRL WITH THE BLADE OF BONE offers young readers a framework for bravery and resistance. The book reminds readers to be the heroes in their own stories and to stand up for what they believe in.

“I want readers to feel that they are as strong as they want to be, to fight against fascism, to slay monsters both imaginary and real,” Ford continued.

THE GIRL WITH THE BLADE OF BONE will be available for purchase on July 20, 2026, through major retailers including Bookshop.org, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble, and is distributed through Ingram.

For more information, request review copies, or set up an interview, please contact the author directly.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Adam B. Ford has published 17 children's books since 2012, ranging from picture books for the youngest readers to middle-grade and young-adult novels. He began writing children's books in 2004, inspired by a lifelong love of Dr. Seuss and Bill Peet, and has never stopped finding new stories to tell. His work spans genres and age groups, driven by whatever strikes his imagination as worth exploring. Adam lives in Vermont, conveniently located between Okemo Mountain, where he teaches snowboarding, and Rutland, where he plays ultimate Frisbee. He has two obnoxious, rambunctious dogs who insist on being taken out to the woods every day for walkies. For more information, visit https://hbarpress.com/adam-b-ford/.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S BOOK REVIEW

The Children's Book Review is a trusted resource for parents, educators, and young readers, offering reviews and recommendations of the best books for children of all ages. With a commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading, The Children's Book Review provides valuable insights and resources for families and educators around the world. For more information, visit https://www.thechildrensbookreview.com.

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