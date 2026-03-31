Prana Maya Island Resort Announces Relais & Châteaux Celebration Experience Package

Prana Maya Relais & Chateaux Indulge in a couples massage in treatment room with Belizean-influenced decor and view of the Caribbean Sea at Prana Maya Island Resort The Grill captures breezes and views of the Caribbean Sea

The Celebration Experience is created in honor of our induction into the prestigious Relais & Châteaux Association. Guests may begin their experience with a signature cocktail to toast the occasion.” — Ginny Izydore, Managing Partner, Sales and Marketing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prana Maya Island Resort is the first resort in Belize and the only one in the Caribbean in a group of just nine properties around the world chosen for membership in Relais & Châteaux in 2026. In recognition of the achievement, the resort is offering a Celebration Experience Package with exclusive enhancements for guests to enjoy a celebratory escape, announced Ginny Izydore, Managing Partner, Sales and Marketing of the luxury resort on secluded Placencia Caye just off the southeastern coast of Belize.“The Celebration Experience is created in honor of our induction into the prestigious Relais & Châteaux Association,” said Ms. Izydore. “Guests may choose to begin their experience at our Cocktail and Ice Bar with a Relais & Chateaux cocktail or mocktail created by our award-winning bartender to toast the occasion.”The Celebration Experience package offers a 20% savings on the best available rates at The Inn or private Villas; the resort’s bespoke Relais & Châteaux cocktail or mocktail for each guest served at The Cocktail and Ice Bar; and 15% savings on restorative treatments at The Spa at Prana Maya. For details see Relais & Chateaux Celebration Package All accommodations at the resort are oceanfront and feature sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea from their oceanfront settings steps from the water. Private Villas have three- and four-bedrooms, plunge pools, expansive terraces and balconies, chef-inspired kitchens, original artwork, and designer-curated furnishings. Spacious open-concept suites at The Inn feature thoughtful amenities, soothing color palettes, unique artwork, and expansive water views from oversized, furnished balconies.The Spa at Prana Maya elevates the art of rejuvenation with restorative therapies linked to Maya culture and traditions. Treatment rooms, a couples massage room, a sound lounge experience, open-air relaxation seating and space for yoga practice span the top floor of The Inn to maximize views and breezes from the Caribbean Sea.The Grill at Prana Maya overlooks the infinity pool and Caribbean Sea. Farm- and sea-to-table menus are offered daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner with classic cocktails and new creations available at The Cocktail and Ice Bar.The Island Club is headquarters for water sports, recreation and beach games. Kayaks, paddleboards, water bikes, fishing, and snorkeling equipment are available to the resort’s guests for complimentary use as well as a palapa-shaded pickleball court created by Belizean craftsmen. On the shores of Placencia Lagoon and the Caribbean Sea guests may enjoy casual light fare and beverages from the palapa-covered bar and tables or umbrella-shaded beach seating.The resort’s concierge arranges eco-adventures and excursions to explore the natural beauty, cultural treasures and indigenous foods of Belize, and the resort’s piloted boats provide complimentary five-minute transportation to Placencia Village, dotted with colorful boutiques, locally owned cafes, and cantinas.About Relais & ChâteauxEstablished in 1954, the Relais & Châteaux Association unites an exceptional collection of 580 hotels and restaurants throughout the world, operated by independent owners. Embodied by men and women– most often families– they are deeply committed to sharing their local culture as well as their passion for what is good and beautiful. www.relaischateaux.com About Prana Maya Island ResortLocated on Placencia Caye, a secluded island less than five minutes from the Placencia peninsula in southeastern Belize, Prana Maya is an intimate retreat and a portal to the iconic adventures of Belize. Complementing the resort’s refined décor, works by Belizean artisans, hand-carved doors of indigenous wood, and artistic elements whisper an homage to the Maya culture. The oceanfront Inn and Villas offer sweeping views of sea and sky. The Grill features Belizean-influenced cuisine, sustainably sourced from land and sea; The Cocktail and Ice Bar presents inventive cocktails. The Spa at Prana Maya is home to therapies for mind, body and spirit, and yoga. Headquarters for water sports and pickleball, The Island Club is also the scene for afternoon beverages and light fare. Belize is Central America’s only English-language-speaking country and accepts U.S. currency. Direct flights arrive from major airports in the U.S. and Canada with international connections via gateway airports. Visit www.pranamayaresort.com or call 888-487-2011.

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