Maven Metrics Launches Platform to Modernize Portfolio Monitoring for Private Credit

New solution enables faster, more transparent portfolio valuation, monitoring, analysis, and reporting

We built Maven Metrics to eliminate manual bottlenecks and give teams confidence in their numbers—every input is traceable; every output is auditable.” — Andrew Cisneros, Founder and CEO of Maven Metrics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maven Metrics today announced the launch of its enterprise platform designed to streamline private credit portfolio valuations and monitoring. Built for investment managers, the platform combines automated data ingestion, configurable valuation frameworks, and integrated analytics to improve speed, accuracy, and transparency across the portfolio valuation process.As private credit markets continue to grow, many firms still remain constrained by manual workflows, fragmented data, and inconsistent methodologies creating inefficiencies and increasing scrutiny from auditors and stakeholders. Maven Metrics addresses these challenges by centralizing valuation inputs, standardizing processes, and providing a clear audit trail aligned with ASC 820 and IFRS 13 requirements.The platform enables firms to shift from time-intensive model building and data reconciliation toward higher-value analysis and decision-making. With built-in controls and full data traceability, teams can perform more frequent valuations and portfolio reviews without compromising rigor or governance.Key capabilities include:• Automated data ingestion from our document extraction engine, internal systems and third-party providers• Customizable valuation policies to enforce consistent methodologies and governance• Real-time portfolio monitoring with alerts on key valuation, credit and covenant metrics• Centralized documentation and audit trails to support compliance and investor reporting• Transparent, fully traceable outputs—ensuring valuations are explainable and defensible“Private credit managers are under increasing pressure to deliver more frequent, transparent valuations without adding operational burden,” said Andrew Cisneros, Founder and CEO of Maven Metrics. “We built Maven Metrics to eliminate manual bottlenecks and give teams confidence in their numbers—every input is traceable; every output is auditable. It’s a step change in how valuations are performed and governed.”Maven Metrics is now available to private credit managers seeking to modernize their valuation workflows, enhance portfolio oversight, and strengthen investor and auditor confidence.For more information, please visit https://www.mavenmetrics.io ABOUT MAVEN METRICSMaven Metrics is a modern technology company that provides core infrastructure to private credit managers. Maven automates the end-to-end valuation workflow for private credit managers and provides portfolio monitoring, analytics, and automation solutions. Maven’s platform integrates portfolio company data, market benchmarks, and credit analytics into a single system that produces defensible, auditable mark-to-market valuations in real time. Maven’s platform gives credit managers confidence in their valuations, enables for faster reporting to LPs, and provides a central control tower for governance.MEDIA CONTACTAndrew CisnerosFounder & CEOMaven Metrics, Inc.Phone: 1-212-300-8061Email: media@mavenmetrics.ioWebsite: https://www.mavenmetrics.io

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