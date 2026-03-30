Call Stream AI Launches First Free GEO Scanner to Help Businesses Rank in ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini

The Future of Business Communication

GEO Scanner reveals how AI search engines interpret your website and delivers instant, actionable optimization insights — completely free, no signup required

We made GEO Scanner free because every business deserves to know how they are perceived by AI.” — Vince Lamartina

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Stream AI, the leading hospitality AI platform, today announced the launch of GEO Scanner, the first completely free Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) tool designed to help businesses understand how AI-powered search engines interpret their websites.

Available now at geo.callstreamai.com, GEO Scanner allows users to enter any website URL and receive a full AI visibility analysis in under 30 seconds. The tool requires no login, no email, and no payment, providing instant and unrestricted access to results.

The Shift from SEO to AI Search

As AI platforms increasingly replace traditional search engines, businesses face a new challenge: visibility in AI-generated answers.

Platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity AI no longer return lists of links. Instead, they generate direct responses, citing only a select number of sources. Businesses are either included in those answers or excluded entirely.

Traditional SEO tools focus on rankings, keywords, and backlinks, but they do not measure whether AI models can actually understand or extract information from a website. As a result, many businesses lack visibility into how they appear in AI-driven search.

Introducing GEO Scanner

GEO Scanner was built specifically for this new landscape.

The tool evaluates a website across 10 core categories that determine AI visibility, including:

Entity clarity

FAQ coverage

Content clarity and extractability

Structured data (JSON-LD schema)

Page structure and semantic HTML

Internal linking and content relationships

Technical accessibility for AI bots

Trust and authority signals

Scenario and contextual coverage

AI answer optimization

Each scan produces a GEO Score (0–100) with a corresponding letter grade, along with prioritized, actionable recommendations that show exactly what to improve first.

What Makes GEO Scanner Different

Unlike traditional SEO platforms, GEO Scanner is purpose-built for AI search.

Key differentiators include:

Designed specifically for GEO, not adapted from legacy SEO tools

Completely free with no login, no email capture, and no usage limits

Focuses on how AI models interpret content, not just how crawlers index it

Instant results with no crawl delays

Clear, prioritized recommendations instead of generic scoring

Leadership Perspective

“Traditional SEO measured how search engines crawled your website. GEO measures how AI actually understands your business,” said a spokesperson for Call Stream AI.

“We made GEO Scanner free because every business deserves to know how they are perceived by AI. The shift is already underway, and the companies that optimize for AI search now will define how customers discover products and services over the next decade.”

How It Works

Using GEO Scanner is simple:

Visit geo.callstreamai.com

Enter any website URL

Receive a full GEO analysis in under 30 seconds

Review your score, category breakdown, and priority fixes

No account or signup is required.

What is GEO?

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) is the practice of optimizing content for AI-generated search results.

While traditional SEO focuses on ranking within search engines, GEO focuses on:

Entity clarity

Direct answer formatting

Structured data

Content extractability

As AI assistants increasingly become the primary interface for search and discovery, GEO is quickly becoming essential for maintaining digital visibility.

Availability

GEO Scanner is available now at geo.callstreamai.com and works across all industries, including SaaS, e-commerce, hospitality, and professional services. The tool is completely free with no limitations.

About Call Stream AI

Call Stream AI is the leading hospitality AI and voice AI platform powering the full guest economy. The platform supports Michelin Star restaurants, Michelin Key hotels, Forbes Five-Star properties, and Condé Nast Traveler award-winning destinations.

Built on a proprietary cascading LLM architecture, Call Stream AI delivers AI-powered communication across voice, text, chat, and digital channels.

Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida.

Website: callstreamai.com

Media Contact

Vince Lamartina

Co-Founder, Call Stream AI

vince@callstreamai.com

(239) 396-7862

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