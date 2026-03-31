BrickUniverse Brings LEGO® Art Experience to Rochester, Featuring Local Artists

National LEGO® art experience highlights Rochester’s own David Zambito, with immersive exhibits and hands-on creative play for all ages

ROCHESTER , NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrickUniverse Brings LEGOArt & Imagination Experience to Rochester, Featuring Local Artist David ZambitoROCHESTER, NY — The nationally recognized BrickUniverse LEGOArt & Imagination Experience is coming to Rochester, NY April 25-26 bringing together professional artists, immersive exhibits, and hands-on building activities for families and fans of all ages.Taking place at the Dome Arena, this interactive event transforms LEGO bricks into a full-scale art experience, showcasing intricate sculptures, large-scale displays, and creative installations designed to inspire imagination and creativity.A highlight of the Rochester event is local artist David Zambito, whose distinctive, story-driven creations have captivated audiences nationwide. Known for his whimsical style and attention to detail, Zambito’s work invites viewers into imaginative worlds built entirely from bricks.“David’s creations are incredibly engaging because they tell a story,” said Angela Beights, organizer of BrickUniverse. “Having a local artist featured makes this event even more special for the Rochester community.”As a regional talent with a growing national following, Zambito brings a unique local connection to the event, offering attendees the opportunity to experience world-class artistry from someone rooted in their own community.In addition to Zambito’s exhibit, attendees will experience:• Large-scale LEGOart installations from nationally recognized artists• Interactive building zones for children and families• Creative play areas designed to encourage hands-on learning• Opportunities to meet artists and learn more about their processBrickUniverse is designed to be more than a traditional event—it is positioned as an art-focused experience that brings creativity, engineering, and imagination together in a dynamic and engaging environment.The event also celebrates local creativity by welcoming members of the community who share a passion for building and design, helping to inspire the next generation of artists and innovators.Tickets are now available, and attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets online early.

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