The Space of Mind team at SXSW EDU

Founder Ali Kaufman Served as an Official SXSW EDU Mentor

Traditional systems are not for everyone. The demand for our program extends well beyond South Florida, and we are hearing from parents and educators who are looking for us to expand to other markets.” — Ali Kaufman, Founder, Space of Mind

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Space of Mind , One of the Nation’s First Microschools, Launched Two New Cutting-Edge Programs at SXSW EDU, During Which Founder Ali Kaufman Served as an Official SXSW EDU MentorSpace of Mind, one of the nation’s first microschools, showcased two new innovative programs at SXSW EDU in Austin, Texas March 9-11, including the expansion of its programming from South Florida to markets throughout the nation, via a new educational concierge, partnerships and franchise opportunities.At the influential event, Space of Mind Founder and CEO Ali Kaufman served as an official SXSW EDU Mentor, advising founders and educators on exploring new models of learning. Space of Mind first opened in Delray Beach, Florida in 2004 and is recognized as one of the originators of the growing microschool concept.Space of Mind was founded by Ali Kaufman as a private coaching company and has since evolved into a dynamic educational services company supporting learners across multiple programs, including personalized learning design, educational concierge services, coaching for families and learners, college advising, experiential learning programs and a young adult Gap Year & residential program.At SXSW EDU, Space of Mind also showcased its new residential program Launch Pad , to help young adults bridge the gap between academic life and adulthood. The program is created for young adults aged 18-26 who can benefit from training in the essential skills they need as they approach the next phase of their lives. The program complements its Mind the Gap , a curated gap year program.“Space of Mind has been ahead of the education curve back to when we launched 22 years ago and I was so thrilled to have served as an official mentor to other educators who are looking for innovative ways to work with kids and young adults,” said Ms. Kaufman. “We received great response from other attendees in terms of our curriculum, philosophy and the opportunities for partnerships.”Space of Mind’s franchises will be available to educators or those interested in starting a microschool, along with the tools to build the school they wish existed with curriculum, coaching and support that can be tailored to meet the needs of each student and each microschool.“Traditional systems are not for everyone,” said Ms. Kaufman when announcing the new opportunities. “Our mission is to ‘Fix School. Not Kids.’ The demand for our program extends well beyond South Florida, and we are hearing from parents and educators who are looking for us to expand to other markets.”As an example of the success this microschool has had, Space of Mind graduates have a 100% college acceptance rate with almost all graduates having earned collectively over $7M in merit scholarships. Space of Mind alumni are thriving in a wide range of fields, including several who are running successful and lucrative businesses that began as student projects during their time in the program — a reflection of the organization’s emphasis on real-world learning and entrepreneurial thinking.About Space of MindSpace of Mind is a modern schoolhouse and creative educational ecosystem founded in 2004 by Ali Kaufman. Based in South Florida, the organization provides personalized learning programs, educational consulting, coaching and community-based educational experiences designed to help learners of all ages thrive academically, both creatively and personally. Space of Mind blends academic rigor with real-world life skills, emotional intelligence, and entrepreneurial thinking to create education that prepares students for the complexity of modern life. Space of Mind is headquartered at 102 North Swinton in Delray Beach, Florida and is currently expanding with national franchise opportunities. For more information, please visit www.findspaceofmind.com or call 877-407-1122.###

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