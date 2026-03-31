Ending the silence on care interruptions: YouTime.pro launches digitized standards to secure Aging in Place

YouTime logo

40% of seniors home care requests result in interruptions. YouTime.pro provides the platform capable of monitoring, informing, protecting seniors in real-time

PARIS, FRANCE, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global population ages, "aging in place" has become the preferred model for senior care. Yet a critical issue remains invisible: care interruptions. While governments and local authorities provide significant funding to care providers, staffing shortages and absenteeism leave millions of seniors without the essential daily support they depend on.The hidden crisis of care interruptionsIn France alone, an estimated 40% of the 200 million annual care requests result in interruptions that go unreported. These gaps are threats to human safety. Deprivation of care for more than 2 days is common during holiday periods, and interruptions exceeding 7 days were frequently recorded during the covid-19 lockdowns. But, no authority is equipped to reliably detect, report, and resolve these failures.YouTime: a decade of proven impactSince 2013, the YouTime.fr platform has pioneered a digital response to this crisis in France. By empowering autonomous caregivers, and digitizing coordination between seniors, families, and professionals, YouTime has automated:• Real-time detection of care interruptions.• Rapid replacement protocols to fill gaps.• Instant alerts via SMS to seniors and email to families.• Automated monthly reporting for full transparency.• Safety triggers for seniors unserved for more than 2 or 7 days.2026: scaling global standards with YouTime.pro Building on over a decade of operational experience, YouTime.pro now enables governments and local authorities worldwide to outsource the organization and oversight of in-home senior care.The platform offers a "control tower" view of care delivery, giving authorities immediate visibility into care interruptions. By combining digitized standards with a network of certified independent caregivers, YouTime.pro ensures that care plans are executed precisely, and that no senior is left without support due to provider failures."Aging-in-place cannot rely on funding alone ; it requires accountability. YouTime.pro provides the central platform capable of monitoring, informing, and protecting seniors every day, in real-time."About YouTime.proYouTime.pro is a digital platform dedicated to the professionalization and safety of in-home senior care. Since 2013, it has connected seniors and caregivers through automated coordination, transparent reporting, and real‑time monitoring to ensure continuity of care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.