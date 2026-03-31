Smarter Warehouse Automation: The Mobile Robot Company Introduces J1600 Self-Driving Pallet Jack

The Mobile Robot Company has unveiled its new J1600 self-driving pallet jack The J1600 self-driving pallet jack from The Mobile Robot Company Emil Hauch Jensen CEO of The Mobile Robot Company with their new J1600 self-driving pallet jack

The company unveils a flexible robotic solution designed to simplify pallet transport and reduce manual labor in warehouses.

The future of warehouse automation is not about replacing workers but empowering them. With the J1600, operators remain in control while automation handles repetitive transport tasks.” — Emil Hauch Jensen, CEO of The Mobile Robot Company ApS

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mobile Robot Company today announced the J1600 self-driving pallet jack, a collaborative robotic solution designed to simplify pallet transport in warehouses and manufacturing facilities.The J1600 combines manual pallet handling with autonomous delivery, enabling operators to quickly unload pallets and allow the robot to automatically transport them to storage, inspection, or production areas.Key capabilities include:Payload capacity of up to 1,600 kgAutonomous navigation using advanced 3D LiDAR technologyDual-mode operation allowing manual or autonomous controlPlug-and-play deployment with no complex configuration requiredUnlike traditional warehouse automation systems that require complex integration and long implementation timelines, the J1600 can be deployed quickly and taught new routes simply by manually performing the task once.This human-in-the-loop approach allows companies to gain the productivity benefits of automation while maintaining the flexibility of manual pallet handling.“The future of warehouse automation is not about replacing workers but empowering them,” said Emil Hauch Jensen , CEO at The Mobile Robot Company ApS. “With the J1600, operators remain in control while automation handles repetitive transport tasks.”Warehouse and manufacturing companies are increasingly turning to collaborative robotics to address labor shortages, improve workplace safety, and increase operational efficiency.The J1600 was designed specifically for horizontal pallet transport in dynamic warehouse environments, where flexibility and ease of deployment are critical.By combining autonomous navigation with manual operation, the robot provides a practical automation solution that can adapt to changing workflows without costly infrastructure changes.

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