Rogue Valley Microdevices Launches MEMS Design Services; Names Scott Rauscher as Chief Innovation Officer

Rogue Valley Microdevices now offers advanced MEMS design services. Scott Rauscher, Chief Innovation Officer, Rogue Valley Microdevices

Foundry-Informed, flexible design capability enables customers to design with Rogue Valley Microdevices and fabricate at the foundry of their choice

By adding design services alongside our fabrication capabilities, we help customers accelerate development, optimize device performance, and move more efficiently from concept to commercialization.” — Jessica Gomez, Founder & CEO, Rogue Valley Microdevices

PALM BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rogue Valley Microdevices (RVM), a U.S.-based pure-play MEMS foundry, today announced the launch of its foundry-flexible MEMS Design Services , expanding its ability to support customers from early concept through production-ready device design.This new capability allows customers to work with RVM as a design partner independent of fabrication location. Customers can develop manufacturable MEMS devices with RVM and then choose to fabricate at the foundry that best aligns with their technical requirements, capacity needs, and supply chain strategy.RVM offers three flexible engagement models:• Design – MEMS device design, modeling, and layout development• Design & Technology Transfer – Design with structured transfer to a customer-selected foundry• Design & Fabricate – Integrated design-to-manufacturing within RVM’s MEMS foundryThis approach gives customers greater control over development risk, cost, and supply chain resilience while ensuring designs are grounded in real fabrication processes from the start.To lead this initiative, Rogue Valley Microdevices has appointed Scott Rauscher , PhD, a MEMS engineering leader with nearly two decades of experience spanning U.S. government research, defense programs, and commercial technology development.MEMS Design Services at Rogue Valley MicrodevicesThe addition of design services reflects growing demand for deeper collaboration during device development and increased flexibility in selecting manufacturing partners.“Many of our customers are pushing the boundaries of MEMS performance and integration, and that requires close collaboration between design and manufacturing,” said Jessica Gomez, CEO of Rogue Valley Microdevices. “By adding design services alongside our fabrication capabilities, we help customers accelerate development, optimize device performance, and move more efficiently from concept to commercialization. Scott Rauscher’s experience across design, modeling, and microfabrication makes him the ideal leader to build this capability.”RVM’s Design Services support customers across key areas of MEMS development, including:• MEMS device design and layout development• Implementation of design rule checks and layout standards• Design-of-experiment (DOE) array creation• Integration of process monitors for lithography, etch, and thin film validation• Process flow development and refinement for manufacturabilityRVM’s engineering team works closely with customers to align device design with proven fabrication methods, reducing iteration cycles and improving first-pass success.In parallel, Rogue Valley Microdevices is developing more automated design workflows using industry tools such as L-Edit and K-Layout, while advancing toward a formal Process Design Kit (PDK) to further streamline collaboration and accelerate development timelines.Scott Rauscher Joins Rogue Valley Microdevices TeamScott Rauscher brings extensive experience in MEMS design and technology development across both government and industry. Most recently at L3Harris Technologies, he led process architecture and technology strategy while managing a microfabrication and design engineering team. In that role, he developed critical device technology and helped grow it into a portfolio exceeding $80 million.His career also includes leadership roles at the Naval Surface Warfare Center and the U.S. Army Research Laboratory, where he served as a MEMS device inventor and microfabrication lead. Rauscher holds more than ten patents issued and pending and has been active in industry and research organizations, including the Florida Semiconductor Institute, the MMEC consortium’s Quantum Working Group, and national semiconductor infrastructure initiatives.“Rogue Valley Microdevices is uniquely positioned to help customers bridge the gap between innovative device concepts and manufacturable products,” said Dr. Scott Rauscher, Chief Innovation Officer, Rogue Valley Microdevices. “With the new Palm Bay facility coming online and the addition of integrated design services, we have an opportunity to build a collaborative environment where device engineers can work closely with the fab to accelerate development and scale promising technologies into production.”The launch of Design Services marks another step forward for Rogue Valley Microdevices as it prepares to open its Palm Bay facility and expand its U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities. Together with the company’s established operations in Medford, Oregon, the new fab will strengthen domestic MEMS production capacity while providing customers with greater supply chain resilience and advanced wafer services.To learn more about RVM’s Design Services, please contact: scott.rauscher@roguevalleymicro.comAbout Rogue Valley MicrodevicesRogue Valley Microdevices (RVM) is a U.S.-based pure-play MEMS foundry providing integrated design services, MEMS manufacturing, and wafer services, enabling customers to move efficiently from concept to scalable manufacturing. RVM supports the full MEMS development lifecycle, from device design and process development to volume manufacturing. By aligning design with proven fabrication processes from the outset, RVM helps reduce development risk and accelerate time to market.With operations in Medford, Oregon, and a new 300 mm MEMS-capable facility in Palm Bay, Florida, RVM supports applications across MEMS, sensors, photonics, and specialty post-CMOS technologies. The company serves customers in industries including healthcare and biotech, industrial sensing, aerospace and defense, communications, and advanced electronics. By combining collaborative design expertise, flexible process development, and domestic manufacturing capability, RVM delivers a transparent, customer-focused approach that strengthens supply chain resilience and provides a clear path from innovation to volume manufacturing.For more information, visit www.roguevalleymicro.com

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