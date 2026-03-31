ACHIEVE Summit Announces New Location at Wind Creek Chicago Southland

The ACHIEVE Summit will bring together leaders in wealth creation, entrepreneurship, M&A strategy, and more at the beautiful Wind Creek Chicago Southland

This new location allows us to elevate the attendee experience while continuing to center opportunity, access, and impact in the communities we serve.” — Bo Kemp, CEO of the Southland Development Authority

TINLEY PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southland Development Authority (SDA) , a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing economic vitality across Chicago’s South Suburbs, is thrilled to announce that the 2026 ACHIEVE Summit will be held at Wind Creek Chicago Southland , marking an exciting new chapter for the region’s premier entrepreneurship and investment conference.The three-day ACHIEVE Summit will take place in June, bringing national and regional leaders in wealth creation, entrepreneurship, mergers and acquisitions, and community development to one of the Southland’s newest destination venues. Located at 17300 S. Halsted St. in East Hazel Crest, Wind Creek Chicago Southland offers a modern, expansive setting designed to support meaningful connection, collaboration, and growth.“Selecting Wind Creek Chicago Southland as the home of the 2026 ACHIEVE Summit reflects both the Summit’s continued growth and our commitment to showcasing the Southland as a destination for major business and economic development convenings,” said Bo Kemp, Host of the podcast “The First Million is Always the Hardest” and CEO of the Southland Development Authority. “This new location allows us to elevate the attendee experience while continuing to center opportunity, access, and impact in the communities we serve.”Wind Creek Hospitality also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.“Wind Creek could not be more proud of our partnership with the Southland Development Authority, being the venue of choice for the 2026 ACHIEVE Summit and helping promote entrepreneurship, economic prosperity, and individual empowerment in the Southland,” said Jahnae Erpenbah, Executive Vice President & General Manager at Wind Creek Hospitality. “Together, we aim to build upon the proven success of the 2025 ACHIEVE Summit and provide attendees with an unforgettable experience they will look forward to, year after year.”Building off the success of last year’s Summit, the 2026 ACHIEVE Summit will gather over a thousand investors, property developers, business leaders, changemakers, and entrepreneurs for an immersive multi-day event in the heart of Chicago’s South Suburbs. The Summit will showcase nationally acclaimed business leaders, celebrity guests, an enriching and developmental setting for rising entrepreneurs, numerous avenues for investors, and strategic alliances with local enterprises, academic institutions, and community stakeholders to deliver a profoundly influential and inspiring experience for all attendees.Registration for the 2026 ACHIEVE Summit is now open. Early Bird pricing for all ticket packages will run through April 17 or while supplies last. Don’t wait; ACHIEVE today!For more information about the Summit, ticketing options, and a breakdown of event programming, visit https://southlanddevelopment.org/achieve-summit ###About the Southland Development AuthorityThe Southland Development Authority, a not-for-profit economic development organization, is committed to driving equitable and sustainable economic growth in the South Suburbs of Chicago. Through innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and impactful direct investments, the SDA is building a vibrant, inclusive economy that drives wealth growth for individuals, businesses, and municipalities. Combined with the benefits of the South Suburban Land Bank and the Monarch Fund, the SDA serves as a model for regional development.For more information, visit southlanddevelopment.org

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