From Purpose to Impact: Bold&Zeal Champions Resilience and Gives Back During Oscars Week

Kelsey Scott with Bold&Zeal Founder, Erica Bazerkanian Founder Erica Bazerkanian with her father, Jeffrey Stone Gilles Marini with Bold&Zeal Co-Founder, Erica Bazerkanian

Founder Erica Bazerkanian transforms personal loss into a fashion brand that gives back and inspires change during Hollywood’s biggest week

I just got introduced to Bold&Zeal. It’s got a message, it’s got an absolute style and passionate people behind it, so you should check it out.” — Kelsey Scott, Two-Time Emmy-Nominated Actor and Screenwriter

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Hollywood’s most celebrated week, where glamour often takes center stage, one brand is shifting the spotlight to something far deeper: love, loss, and the power of what can be created in their wake.At A Toast To Hollywood, the signature luxury gifting suite produced by The Marianna Group, Bold&Zeal shared a story that begins not in fashion, but in profound personal transformation. Featured among a curated group of brands at the Beverly Hills event, Bold&Zeal used its platform during Oscars Week to connect with celebrities, media, and VIPs through a message rooted in resilience and purpose. Branded shirts and totes went home with notable actors like Kelsey Scott, Eric Geynes and Pooja Batra.“I just got introduced to Bold&Zeal. It’s got a message, it’s got an absolute style and passionate people behind it, so you should check it out,” said two-time Emmy-nominated actor and screenwriter Kelsey Scott.Founded by Erica Bazerkanian, Bold&Zeal donates a portion of every sale to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, supporting research and programs that empower individuals living with paralysis. What began as a deeply personal journey has evolved into a brand committed to creating meaningful impact beyond fashion.“Bold&Zeal was built on the belief that what we wear can reflect what we stand for,” said Erica Bazerkanian, CEO and Co-Founder of Bold&Zeal. “Supporting the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation is not just part of our business; it’s part of our identity. Every piece we create is an opportunity to give back and honor a community that has profoundly shaped my life.”Bazerkanian’s journey to founding Bold&Zeal was shaped by the loss of her father, Jeffrey Stone , who suffered a sudden spinal cord stroke that left him quadriplegic. Over five months, she witnessed his unwavering courage, dignity, and determination before he passed away.That experience did not break her. It redefined her.It revealed that resilience is not reserved for extraordinary people. It is built in the quietest, hardest moments. And sometimes, it becomes the foundation for something entirely new.Determined to transform grief into action, Bazerkanian became a dedicated advocate for individuals living with paralysis. Through Team Reeve – the fundraising arm of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation – she ran multiple marathons and founded Team #IAMSTONE in her father’s honor, building a growing community while raising more than $215,000 to support research, care, and hope for those affected by spinal cord injuries.But her vision did not stop there. Bold&Zeal was born as a continuation of that love. A way to take something deeply personal and turn it into something that could reach others.Bazerkanian’s connection to the Reeve Foundation runs deep. After running eight marathons and raising significant funds, she was sidelined by a major Achilles surgery, forcing her to step away from a cause that had become central to her life.During her recovery, a new idea took shape.“I missed the connection to supporting the Reeve community more than I can explain,” she added. “While recovering from Achilles surgery, my family and I began brainstorming how I could continue making an impact even when I couldn’t run. That’s when Bold&Zeal was born, a family-built brand with an enduring purpose. Giving back isn’t something I do occasionally; it’s something we do every single day.”More than a clothing brand, Bold&Zeal represents a mindset: that bold living is a choice, not a circumstance. Designed by a 30-year veteran of the apparel industry, the brand creates elevated essentials that are intentional, refined, and built to last. Each piece reflects a philosophy of quiet confidence, with subtle affirmations woven into the garments as reminders of strength, perseverance, and forward motion.But what truly sets Bold&Zeal apart is not just how it looks; it is what it stands for.Every purchase supports initiatives that advance independence, dignity, and opportunity for individuals living with paralysis, ensuring that the brand’s growth is directly tied to meaningful impact.For Bold&Zeal, this moment is not just about visibility. It is about sharing a message.That even in loss, something powerful can be built. That love does not end. It evolves.And sometimes, it becomes the very thing that moves the world forward.As the brand continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to prove that business can be both beautiful and impactful.About Bold&ZealBold&Zeal is a premium lifestyle apparel brand founded on the belief that bold living is a choice. Designed by a 30-year apparel industry veteran, the brand blends heritage craftsmanship with modern confidence to create elevated essentials built to endure. Inspired by resilience and purpose, Bold&Zeal incorporates subtle affirmations and thoughtful design details into its garments while championing greater awareness, opportunity, and independence for individuals living with paralysis. In support of this mission, the brand actively advocates for and supports initiatives benefiting the paralysis community, including the work of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Shop the collection at https://boldandzeal.com.

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