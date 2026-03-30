Mentavi Health Showcases Clinically Validated Diagnostic Evaluation for Adult ADHD at 'HEALTH'CARE 2026
Peer-reviewed diagnostic model supports trust in digital mental health care
Trust isn’t our talking point—it’s the product. At HEALTH’CARE 2026 in Grand Rapids, where Mentavi was built, we’ll share what trustworthy digital mental health should look like.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mentavi Health, a provider of evidence-based digital mental health care, will exhibit at the inaugural 'HEALTH'CARE 2026 conference on March 31–April 1 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
— Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health
The conference, organized by Grand Rapids health care entrepreneur Nathan Baar and Baar Ventures, is focused on system-changing solutions in health care. Topics range from independent practice models and payer-model disruption to a renewed emphasis on prevention and wellness over reactive treatment.
"We built 'Health'care 2026 around a simple idea: the system we have isn't a health care system — it's a sickcare system," said Nathan Baar, founder of Baar Ventures. "This conference brings together the founders, clinicians, and organizations that are building something different, whether that's direct primary care, new payer models, or better ways to reach people before they're in crisis. Grand Rapids is where a lot of that work is already happening."
For Mentavi, the event represents a natural fit: a Grand Rapids-born company whose peer-reviewed Diagnostic Evaluation has demonstrated clinical rigor in ADHD diagnostic evaluation within digital mental health care, joining a hometown conference built around the same belief that health care can and should work better.
Attendees can visit the Mentavi booth to learn about the company's comprehensive online mental health services for adults, including its Diagnostic Evaluation, clinically validated for adult ADHD,* teletherapy across more than 40 states, medical treatment, and mental wellness coaching.
Central to Mentavi's approach is its Diagnostic Evaluation, clinically validated for adult ADHD diagnosis in a real-world study published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in September 2025.* The study found 78% diagnostic agreement with a structured clinical interview. In adjudicated analysis, the online assessment showed a lower false-positive rate compared with the clinical interview, reflecting a more conservative diagnostic approach in this study sample.
"Trust isn't a talking point for us, it's the product," said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health. "Our validation study was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry following independent peer review. That level of scrutiny is what patients, partners, and regulators should expect from any digital health company. Events like 'HEALTH'CARE 2026 convene people who share that conviction, and we're committed to being part of this conversation in the city where Mentavi was built."
Since its founding as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi has served more than 220,000 individuals nationwide to date. Mentavi recently presented data from the study at the American Professional Society for ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) 2026 Annual Conference in San Diego and will present at the American Psychiatric Association Annual Meeting in May, continuing to bring its clinical research to respected professional conferences.
An estimated 15.5 million U.S. adults live with ADHD, yet research suggests fewer than one in five may have received a formal diagnosis or treatment (CDC, 2024). Wait times to see a specialist often stretch for months. Mentavi's online platform allows adults to complete a comprehensive evaluation in approximately 60 minutes and receive clinician-reviewed results typically within five business days. By expanding access, Mentavi helps address a persistent gap in care.
For more information or to connect with the Mentavi team at 'HEALTH'CARE 2026, visit mentavi.com or adhdonline.com.
* The Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated for the diagnosis of ADHD in adults. Study results were published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry on September 8, 2025 (J Clin Psychiatry 2025;86(3):25m15846; DOI:10.4088/JCP.25m15846).
About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as one of Michigan’s “50 Companies to Watch,” Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, compliant online mental health care nationwide. Its Diagnostic Evaluation, clinically validated for the diagnosis of adult ADHD serves as the foundation for broader mental health assessment, including anxiety, depression, and related conditions. Mentavi delivers affordable, high-quality care through licensed clinicians, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, compliance, and trust, Mentavi is redefining how people connect to quality mental health care. Mentavi serves adults aged 18 and older. Services are available by state; availability may vary. Learn more at mentavi.com.
Lauren Szalai
Mentavi Health
+1 586-854-2911
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