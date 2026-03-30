Eloqwnt Expands Into B2C After 14 Years, Bringing Specialist English Coaching Direct to Professionals

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Eloqwnt expands from B2B into B2C, offering direct access to specialised English and communication coaching for professionals.

BELGRADE, SERBIA, SERBIA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 14 years of working in the professional training space, Eloqwnt is officially expanding from B2B into B2C, bringing its specialised English and communication coaching directly to individual professionals.Until now, Eloqwnt has primarily focused on helping companies improve communication inside real work environments. Through tailored business programs, the brand has built its reputation around practical spoken English, soft skills, and communication performance for professionals working in industries such as IT , HR, hospitality, sales, and customer-facing roles. On its website, Eloqwnt positions itself as a provider of “high-impact English & Soft Skills coaching” designed to help learners stop translating in their heads and start leading conversations more naturally and confidently.With this new step into B2C, Eloqwnt is making that same approach available to individuals who want more than traditional English lessons. Rather than focusing on textbook exercises or general language study, Eloqwnt’s group courses are built around real-world communication: meetings, interviews, live explanations, professional messaging, client conversations, objection handling, workplace diplomacy, and clear expression under pressure. The company’s existing offers already reflect this structure through 1-on-1 programs , live group courses, and tailored business training.This move represents more than a new market direction. It marks the next chapter of Eloqwnt’s mission: helping ambitious professionals communicate with more authority, clarity, and ease in high-stakes environments.“Too many talented people know English well enough on paper, but still hesitate in real moments that matter,” said Alexander S. Dawson. “Eloqwnt was built to solve that gap. Our expansion into B2C means professionals can now access the same focused, strategic communication training that companies have trusted us to deliver.”The transition was led internally by Alexander S. Dawson together with Eloqwnt’s Vice Principal Lena Miller, who worked closely on shaping the new direction and making the B2C launch possible.Eloqwnt’s public-facing platform now highlights a wider direct offer for professionals who want to improve how they speak, explain ideas, respond in real time, and carry themselves in international work settings. The site also emphasizes structured live formats, small-group learning, industry-specific programs, and a results-oriented learning experience designed for modern professionals rather than casual learners. In addition, Eloqwnt states that its certificates are blockchain-verified and include QR-based validation, allowing learners to share them with employers or on LinkedIn.The expansion into B2C is expected to support a broader range of learners, including professionals who want to advance in their careers, prepare for international opportunities, improve performance in meetings and interviews, or simply become faster, clearer, and more confident in English at work.As Eloqwnt enters this next phase, the company remains rooted in the same belief presented on its About page: a career should not have a ceiling because of a language barrier. Instead of teaching people how to memorize phrases, Eloqwnt aims to help them lead, negotiate, explain, and belong in professional rooms with greater confidence.Professionals interested in Eloqwnt’s 1-on-1 programs, group courses, or business training can learn more through the company website and contact page. Eloqwnt lists its base in Belgrade, Serbia, and provides direct inquiry options through its official site.

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