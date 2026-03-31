Veterans Help Group Completes Elite Two-Day Leadership Training to Elevate Service for Veterans and Disability Claimants

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The leadership team at Veterans Help Group recently completed an intensive two-day leadership training designed around a central mission: stronger leadership drives better outcomes for the veterans and individuals relying on expert guidance to secure veterans disability benefits and Social Security Disability benefits.The training brought together executive leadership from Veterans Help Group, Disability Help Group , and Advocacy Solutions for a collaborative experience focused on enhancing communication, accountability, and client-centered service, core elements in successfully navigating complex disability claims.Day one was led by Dr. Ben Sorensen, President and CEO of Sorensen Consulting, Inc, and a U.S. Navy Reserve Chaplain. With more than two decades of experience coaching senior executives, Dr. Sorensen delivered a highly customized, hands-on session focused on leadership communication, team alignment, and high-performance culture. His training equipped leaders with practical tools to better support teams assisting clients through the often challenging veterans disability claims process and Social Security Disability application and appeals process.“The customized training provided actionable communication strategies that can easily be applied in how we lead and engage our teams.”— Natale Burns, Managing Advocate at Disability Help GroupDay two elevated the experience even further through Values-Based Leadership Training with the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership. Facilitated by Dr. Justin Habash, Director of Education and Leadership Programs, the session immersed participants in interactive, scenario-based exercises rooted in the values demonstrated by Medal of Honor recipients: integrity, courage, commitment, and sacrifice.The highlight of the training was a rare and powerful opportunity to hear directly from Gary L. Littrell, Medal of Honor recipient and retired U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major, alongside Suzanne Rampe Littrell. With fewer than 70 living Medal of Honor recipients in the United States, the experience offered a profound perspective on leadership under pressure and service above self.“Spending the day learning from Command Sergeant Major Gary Littrell was a humbling experience and a reminder of the tremendous debt we owe all those who served.”— Matt Sauerwald, President and CEO“Hearing Gary speak about leading under fire and making life-and-death decisions while putting his team above himself challenged us to lead with greater accountability, humility, and an unwavering commitment to the veterans we serve.”— Donnel Beckles, Managing Director, Veterans Help GroupThis elite training experience reflects Veterans Help Group’s commitment to developing best-in-class leadership, guided by some of the most respected voices in the country and shaped by the values of America’s most decorated heroes. The organization believes that investing in top-tier leadership development directly translates into better service, stronger advocacy, and improved success rates for clients seeking VA disability compensation and Social Security Disability benefits.By strengthening leadership at every level, Veterans Help Group is enhancing its ability to guide veterans and disabled individuals through complex claims processes, reduce delays, and deliver the personalized, results-driven support clients deserve.“It was more than a training, it was a truly inspiring experience that will directly impact how we serve our clients every day.”— Bobbi Boudi, Director of Community OutreachVeterans Help Group (VeteransHelpGroup.com) is a national leader in veterans disability advocacy, dedicated exclusively to helping veterans and their families secure the VA disability benefits they have earned through their service. Serving clients across the United States, Veterans Help Group combines deep expertise, compassionate advocacy, and a results-driven approach to help disabled veterans achieve the financial support they deserve. The organization is also actively engaged in supporting and partnering with charities that serve the veteran community.Disability Help Group (DisabilityHelpGroup.com)is a national leader in Social Security Disability representation and is consistently ranked among the top ten disability firms in the United States. The firm helps individuals secure Social Security Disability benefits (SSDI), providing expert support with applications, denied claims, and disability appeals.Advocacy Solutions (AdvocacySolutions.com) is the parent organization behind Veterans Help Group and Disability Help Group, providing the infrastructure, expertise, and strategic leadership that power both brands. With a team bringing over 150 years of combined experience in the disability claims industry, Advocacy Solutions supports individuals and families nationwide in securing Veterans Disability benefits and Social Security Disability benefits.

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