HIP Video Promo Presents: Ryan Collins x Ty Taylor premiere new music video 'The Madness' on Music-News.com

Ryan Collins and Ty Taylor Deliver the Ultimate March Madness Anthem with Funk-Driven New Single "The Madness"

HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this industry, many projects that flourish begin with a keen eye for observation, someone who knows exactly what, or who, a song needs to get off the ground. When tasked with capturing the frenzy of March Madness in a single track, it was Rob Aster, the storytelling visionary behind award-winning music production boutique RRHOT LLC and record label iDreamology, who first recognized the potential in a serendipitous collaboration between award-winning hip-hop artist and songwriter Ryan Collins and soulful powerhouse Ty Taylor.

Since 2012, Collins has fine-tuned his formula for viral success, garnering millions of views on YouTube and other social media platforms and landing notable sync placements. Recognized by the Independent Music Awards and the Maryland Music Awards, he blends genres with ease, fusing hip-hop with pop, rock, country, and more with originality and finesse. In crafting “The Madness,” he tapped into the resolve, fearlessness, and drive that elite athletes bring to every game, pairing the arresting soundscape with a voice to match. Taylor has graced Hollywood, Broadway, and rock stages throughout his illustrious career, including fronting Vintage Trouble and performing alongside some of the most renowned rock icons in history. His magnetism sets this track ablaze, searing those bubbling feelings of nail-biting apprehension and blissful euphoria into the hearts of sports (and madness) fans everywhere.

As the last days of February give way to March, a patient crowd of sports enthusiasts emerges, eager to dive into the best season of the year. It’s not spring, but a special time when the stakes on the court reach an all-time high, pitting the top collegiate teams from across the country head-to-head until only one winner remains. This supercharged event calls for a soundtrack that pulses with the same anticipation and adrenaline as the games themselves, which is exactly where “The Madness” comes in. Inspired by the timeless allure of soulful trailblazers, from The Roots to James Brown to Prince, this funk-driven jam tinged with darkness captures the spirit of March Madness in every note, an open invitation to become fully engulfed by the intensity of the competition. Weaving ripping guitars and driving drumlines, developed by Collins, with Taylor’s suave, sultry vocals, the spirit-lifting anthem transcends battles on the court, amplifying the excitement of fans who cannot wait a second longer, because “it’s the madness they adore.”

Naturally showcasing the built-in versatility of this electrifying experience, “The Madness” music video offers viewers a front-row seat to the performance of a lifetime, throwing open the doors to a packed theater where thousands of adoring fans cheer on Collins, Taylor, and their spirited crew. On stage, they dazzle the crowd with fluid dance moves, shimmering instruments, and effulgent smiles. Completely swept up in the “madness” unfolding before them, both fans in the video and those watching in the real world will be throwing their hands in the air and singing along, as Collins and Taylor flood the room with an intoxicating, delectable hysteria. Designed in tandem with Eli Lev of Lev Studios, the animated anime also marks the beginning of an ever-expanding RRHOT and iDreamology universe, where familiar faces will continue to make surprise appearances. As the empire continues to hit milestones at an astronomical pace, upcoming adventures plant the seeds for what will soon grow into a limitless landscape of music and art.

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