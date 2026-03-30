Qruise extends NV centre bring-up through collaboration with Goethe University Frankfur

Experiment Montage

Automated workflows simplify calibration, characterisation, and control of NV centre QPUs

GERMANY, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its ambition to become completely hardware agnostic, Qruise is working with XeedQ and the Modular Supercomputing and Quantum Computing (MSQC) group at Goethe University Frankfurt to enable reliable operation of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centre quantum systems. As part of this, Qruise has demonstrated automated bring-up, simulation, and optimal control of a 5-qubit XeedQ QPU. This significantly reduces the effort required to bring the system into operation.NV centres in diamond offer several advantages over other qubit platforms, such as long coherence times, room-temperature operation, and direct optical control and readout. XeedQ has harnessed these properties to build XQ1, a 5-qubit portable QPU that enables hands-on use without cryogenic systems or complex microwave wiring. This directly supports their mission to provide accessible quantum computers for research and education.Qruise has integrated its automated bring-up software, QruiseOS , with ‘Baby Diamond’, the XQ1 at MSQC, which is driven by a Quantum Machines OPX. The integration provides an extensive library of bring-up experiments, from basic ODMR (optically detected magnetic resonance) and Rabi experiments to gate calibration and tomography routines. This yielded single-qubit gate fidelities reaching beyond 99.8%. Users can submit arbitrary circuit jobs via JupyterLab, and the QruiseOS Dashboard actively manages workflow execution and provides access to all current and past experimental results. In the coming months, MSQC and Qruise will continue to collaborate to obtain similarly high fidelities for entangling gates, using both direct and indirect driving.Building on the bring-up results yielded by QruiseOS, Qruise utilised its simulation software, QruiseML , to build a differentiable digital twin of the entire system. This digital twin models all aspects of Baby Diamond and its control stack, from high-level system behaviour down to individual qubits, their couplings, and relevant imperfections. This was used to optimise control pulses for single-qubit gates that are robust to variations in the Rabi frequency. The pulses were validated on the hardware and the simulated results show a good fit with the experimental data. “This QPU stack is really fantastic in that system parameters are very close to specification values and these parameters demonstrate true long term stability, making it possible to create very accurate digital twins”, noted Anurag, chief product officer at Qruise. “We plan to expand the digital twin simulations to also aid the bring-up of entangling gates in the coming months.”Dr Manpreet Singh Jattana, deputy group leader at MSQC added, “Developers of quantum algorithms benefit greatly from access to quantum hardware to test novel ideas. It is crucial that the quantum hardware performs noise-free quantum gate operations. An important step in this direction is the optimal control of the pulses that perform these gate operations.”Qruise and MSQC look forward to continuing to collaborate closely to advance the reliability and performance of NV centre quantum systems.About QruiseQruise is creating unique machine learning software to debug and reverse-engineer physical systems for R&D labs developing new devices. Their mission is to revolutionise physics-centric R&D by providing virtual physicists to work alongside human physicists and engineers in labs developing cutting-edge technology, starting with quantum computers and quantum sensors. Learn more at qruise.com.About MSQCThe institute for Modular Supercomputing and Quantum Computing hosts Hesse’s first quantum computer, “Baby Diamond”. Led by Prof. Dr Dr Thomas Lippert, the institute undertakes research in the fields of quantum algorithms, NV centre quantum computers, and quantum-HPC integration. MSQC maintains strong contacts with academic and industry partners. Visit us at msqc.uni-frankfurt.de.

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