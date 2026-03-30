Ute Pass Saddle Club Awards Grant to Bring Digital Safety Education to Teller County Schools

The Exodus Road's Influenced™ Program to Equip Parents and Students with Tools to Prevent Online Exploitation

WOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ute Pass Saddle Club (UPSC), based in Divide, Colorado, has awarded a $2,500 grant to The Exodus Road to fund local implementation of the Influenced™: Ending Exploitation in Your Digital World program within Teller County schools. The grant reflects UPSC's continued commitment to supporting organizations doing meaningful charitable work in the communities they serve.Founded in 1947, the Ute Pass Saddle Club has long been a cornerstone of the region's western heritage and a consistent philanthropic force in the Pikes Peak area. This grant specifically supports educational outreach that equips students with the tools to recognize online predators and make safer choices in digital spaces.“The Ute Pass Saddle Club was happy to support The Exodus Road in their mission to provide safety education programs to local youth and their families in Teller County. Human trafficking and other horrendous crimes in our communities are far too familiar. We hope The Exodus Road’s Influenced™ program will create a significant impact in building a safer digital environment,” says a representative of the UPSC.The grant-funded work will launch with a free community event open to all Teller County families:Influenced Parent Academy WorkshopMonday, April 6, 2026 from 5:30–6:30 PMCommunity Partnership Family Resource Center, Woodland Park, COFree admission with dinner providedRegister: influencedwoodlandpark.eventbrite.com The evening will give parents, caregivers, and trusted adults a practical, welcoming space to learn about the most common online risks facing children today and walk away with realistic steps they can take to help protect their kids while still allowing them to engage with technology in healthy ways."The online world can be a daunting one for parents and caregivers to navigate. We’re here to help," said Sarah Ray, VP of Global Programs at The Exodus Road. "Influenced is about equipping families with awareness and practical tools so that exploitation never gets a foothold. We're deeply grateful to the Ute Pass Saddle Club for making this work possible right here in our own backyard."The Influenced™ program is currently active in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia, addressing the growing intersection of online exploitation and human trafficking through prevention education designed for students, parents, and community organizations. Learn more at influenced.org.About the Ute Pass Saddle ClubEstablished in 1947 and based in Divide, Colorado, the Ute Pass Saddle Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting the local community through financial grants to community organizations throughout the Teller County region.About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners, and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of 6,000+ survivors and the arrests of nearly 2,000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road's approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.In training and education, The Exodus Road offers a suite of online and in-person curriculums including TraffickWatch: Brazil, an online training curriculum specifically designed for law enforcement partners; INFLUENCED, a curriculum equipping United States and Brazilian parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation; and Equip and Empower, a human trafficking prevention education curriculum for at-risk youth in Thailand. Cumulatively, the organization has trained more than 52,000 officers and citizens through its training and education curricula.For additional information or to make a donation, visit theexodusroad.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

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