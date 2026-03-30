Global Settings and Moral Turning Points Shape Stanislas Yassukovich’s 'Summertime & Short Stories'

“Summertime & Short Stories” by Stanislas M. Yassukovich Stanislas M. Yassukovich, author of “Summertime & Short Stories”

New collection explores memory, morality and consequence across continents

Most of my stories are based on actual events in a crowded life, heavily fictionalized and embroidered.” — Stanislas M. Yassukovich

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new literary release by Stanislas M. Yassukovich, “Summertime & Short Stories,” combines a novella set among Long Island’s old-money society with a collection of short fiction that spans multiple countries, examining how memory, personal history and moral choice shape human experience.The title novella, “Summertime,” centers on a doctor’s memories of an affair with his much-younger patient. Set amid affluent Long Island society, the relationship unfolds under the constraints of professional ethics and social expectation, as both characters confront forms of guilt tied to responsibility, family and reputation.A review published by BookTrib notes that “This retrospective narration adds layers of poignancy to the story — we are not just witnessing a summer fling, but rather an important chapter of a man’s life that continues to haunt him. … It’s a testament to Yassukovich’s skill that the story feels empathetic, not judgmental. He shows us flawed, believable people rather than stereotypes of rich socialites.”The accompanying stories extend beyond the United States to England, France, Italy, South Africa and Argentina. Each narrative presents a distinct scenario in which characters encounter disruption or reflection: a hobbyist who discovers a gravestone bearing his own name; a man who abandons a life of leisure for charitable purpose; a painter confronted with an inexplicable creative void; and an individual drawn back to his past following the death of a friend.Across the collection, recurring themes of memory and nostalgia are central to the author’s approach. In a recent interview, Yassukovich described the autobiographical underpinnings of his work, noting that “most of my stories are based on actual events in a crowded life, heavily fictionalized and embroidered.” He added that nostalgia serves as a guiding force in his writing: “I have a particularly strong and detailed long-term memory, which acts like a magnet to nostalgic reflections.”The author also reflects on the emotional undercurrents of the collection’s central relationships, offering a perspective that resists conventional romantic conclusions. “I’m afraid the rather cynical message that love does not conquer all is what I would like to leave with readers,” Yassukovich said in the same interview, adding that his primary aim remains “to entertain rather than ‘message,’ allowing readers to form their own conclusions.”Other stories explore contemporary anxieties and interpersonal tensions, including financial misconduct, generational expectations and strained family relationships. Together, the narratives present characters navigating internal conflict and moments of transformation, often shaped by the environments they inhabit.“Writes beautifully yet sparingly, never letting his deep knowledge of the detail get in the way of the story,” noted one Amazon reviewer. Another described the collection as “a luminous group of stories shaped by surprise and restraint.”Yassukovich’s international background informs much of his work. Born in Paris to a Russian émigré father and a French mother, he relocated to the United States during World War II and was educated at Deerfield Academy and Harvard College. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he built a career in London’s financial sector, where he became associated with the development of international capital markets.Following his retirement, Yassukovich turned to writing, producing several previous works including collections of short stories, the novel “James Grant,” and the travel memoir “Lives of the Luberon.” Now based in South Africa’s Western Cape, he continues to explore themes of identity, responsibility and human connection through fiction shaped by lived experience.ABOUT STANISLAS M. YASSUKOVICHStanislas M. Yassukovich was born in Paris and educated in the United States at Deerfield Academy and Harvard College. He served in the United States Marine Corps before establishing a distinguished career in London’s financial sector, where he was among the early figures in the development of international capital markets. He was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his contributions to the industry and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and a Freeman of the City of London. Yassukovich is the author of multiple books across fiction and nonfiction and currently resides in the Western Cape, South Africa.For more information, visit his website at stanislasmyassukovich.com

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